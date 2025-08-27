In the previous episode of Days of Our Lives, Belle warned Philip. On the other hand, Alex and Jada shared an awkward encounter. Stephanie and Xander discussed her PR plan for his company. Meanwhile, Ari demanded answers from Gabi while Abe revealed to Paulina that he’s got a new gig.

The clashes, drama, and feuds are about to get more intense and heated as the weeks pass, and avid watchers watch the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 27, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: August 27, 2025

The episode on Wednesday sees Kayla make a suggestion to Stephanie. What could this be about? Is she offering some advice for her professional life as she works for Xander or her personal life and romance with Alex? Is Stephanie going to accept Kayla’s suggestion or not consider it?

On the other hand, Brady shares his suspicions with Steve. He has been very suspicious of Sophia after she slipped up at the pub and called her child with Tate a he instead of a she. For the unversed, she lied to Tate and Brady and said she gave birth to a girl even though it was a boy instead.

Now, Brady wants to know what secrets she has been keeping about the baby, who is his grandchild. He also recalled how Sarah was surprised when Sophia claimed she gave birth to a girl. Now, Brady is asking Steve for help to find out what the truth is. Will the two be able to discover it?

How messy will things get when Brady finds out that not only did she lie about the gender of the baby, but she also abandoned the baby at a fire station and lied that the baby got adopted? Meanwhile, Alex apologizes to Sarah. But for what? Is this related to Stephanie or Xander? Or someone else?

Lastly, Tate and Holly have a surprise run-in with Sophia. They are surprised to find out that Sophia works at the pub. Will they confront her for lying and hiding the truth? Or will Sophia cook up yet another one of her lies to save her skin? How long will she cover her mistakes and secrets? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Peacemaker Season 2 Surges In Viewership Compared To Season 1 Finale — Superman Reboot Impact?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News