The Alice in Borderland Season 3 trailer is finally here, and fans are already going crazy about it. Season 3 brings back Arisu and Usagi, who were shown living a peaceful life at the end of Season 2. But things quickly change when the Joker card pulls them back into the deadly Borderland. The games this time look more dangerous than ever, with flaming arrows, electric traps, and mind games that are sure to test them like never before.

Alice In Borderland Season 3 Trailer: Netizens’ Reactions

Manga readers are excited because they noticed some familiar setups. One fan pointed out, “One thing I’ve confirmed from the new #AliceinBorderland3 trailer — two games from the manga are going to be adapted as part of Season 03, the one in the train originally participated in by Shibuki will be played by Usagi (and Kaku Kento’s character) in the S03 adaptation.”

One thing I've confirmed from the new #AliceinBorderland3 trailer — two games from the manga are going to be adapted as part of Season 03, the one in the train originally participated in by Shibuki will be played by Usagi (and Kaku Kento's character) in the S03 adaptation pic.twitter.com/Hlx70KkFho — ♠️♥️ • Tin ᶦˢ ᵗᶦʳᵉᵈ • ♦️♣️ (@dasucchi) August 27, 2025

At the same time, others compared it to Netflix’s other survival hit saying, “looks familiar… #AliceinBorderland3 #SquidGame.”

The teaser also left many emotional. The scenes where Arisu and Usagi, along with their baby, enjoy a normal life, and where Arisu is ready to sacrifice himself for Usagi, left everyone emotional. Expressing their feelings, one fan posted, “WHO IS CUTTING ONIONS? OMFG.”

Another fan shared, “I didn’t ask for this, thank you very much. !!!! I want to watch it soon, but I also want to stay in this excited feeling.”

But not every reaction was happy. Some viewers were upset about the absence of popular faces. One comment on X reads, “so you’re telling me there’s no chishiya or kuina in s3…. idk if imma watch #AliceinBorderland3.”

so you’re telling me there’s no chishiya or kuina in s3…. idk if imma watch #AliceinBorderland3 — Chief Hong ♡ (@ChiefHongStan) August 27, 2025

Theories have also started spreading, with a fan guessing, “- is it a hallucination? But who’s? – guessing Chishiya & Niragi made it out seeing as they’re not in this trailer #AliceInBorderland3.”

– is it a hallucination? but who’s? – guessing Chishiya & Niragi made it out seeing as they’re not in this trailer #AliceInBorderland3 #aib — ✯ Marki ✯ (@marki_says) August 26, 2025

Apart from this, the trailer reminded some of a popular game, as one person wrote, “Has anyone who has watched this series noticed the great similarities it has with the game ‘The world ends with you?’ I’m surprised at how similar they are, but I never see anyone commenting on it; I imagine it’s because hardly anyone has played the game haha.”

Alguno de los que ha visto esta serie ha notado las grandes similitudes que tiene con el juego "The world ends with you"? , Me sorprende lo parecidos que son pero nunca veo a nadie comentarlo imagino que es por que casi nadie a jugado el juego jaja🙃#twewy #AliceInBorderland3 https://t.co/l5f6fkD1bu pic.twitter.com/1DK08pNlIB — Davith_SC (@DavithSc) August 26, 2025

Alice In Borderland Season 3 Trailer: Final Words

The trailer has managed to build huge excitement. Some are crying, some are comparing it with Squid Game, while others are worried about their favorite characters not returning. Fans have to wait until September 25, 2025, to see how Arisu and Usagi face the new challenge.

