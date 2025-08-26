The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason making a request. On the other hand, Maxie’s loved ones found difficult news. Meanwhile, Ric got a shock while Martin briefed Laura about the recent happenings with Drew. And then lastly, Alexis lost her cool and surprise surprise it involved Drew.

The upcoming weeks are about to be crazy with multiple hospitalizations, plans and face offs for avid viewers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 26, 2205, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama set around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 26, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Ava issuing a warning. After the heated argument between her and Ric, things got so aggressive that Ava hit Ric on the head and knocked him out after accusing him of betraying her. Now he is unconscious on the floor and Kristina is left shocked by what happened.

But Ava is not done yet as she warns Kristina. Is she going to threaten her to cover-up what she did to Ric And what will be his fate now that he has been knocked unconscious by Ava? Is it going to turn serious or will he recover from this blow? Up next, Lucy confides in Sidwell, but about what?

Will he have some advice or comfort for her? Or maybe a solution? On the other hand, Brennan is conflicted. Is this about the WSB and Josslyn? Or is this related to Carly instead? Meanwhile, Michael meets with Molly. The two are about to have a chat and it’s about Alexis who just fought with Drew.

Molly tells Michael how her mother got angry and threatened Drew publicly and might just have made a big mistake that someone like Drew will use as an opportunity. Elsewhere, Cody opens up to Dante. He is going through a mess after Molly saw him kissing Ava. He does not know what to do now.

Cody likes Molly just as much as she likes him but now she saw him with Ava. He was doing all this because Kristina had hired him to flirt with Ava and seduce her. The situations have now crossed paths and made things complicated for Cody. Will Dante be able to help him through this mess?

And lastly, Anna offers some advice. But for whom? Is this for Jason or Brennan? Or maybe even Sidwell or Sonny? Stay tuned to know more.

