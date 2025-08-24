In 2013, a Twitter feud erupted between Days of our Lives stars Jen Lilley and General Kirsten Storms, who both portrayed Maxie Jones on the ABC soap. At the time, Liley seemingly suggested her depiction of the character was better than Storm’s, leading to a real-life catfight between the two online.

Jen Lilley Sparks Online Feud With Kirsten Storms Over Maxie Jones Role on General Hospital

In 2005, Kirsten Storms was cast as the character Maxie Jones on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. In 2012, Jen Lilley took over the role of Storms after she had gone on sick leave. Shortly after Kristen Storms returned to the show to reprise her role as Maxie Jones, Jen Lilley, cast as Theresa Donovan in Days of Our Lives in 2013, took to Twitter to slam Kristen Storms’s General Hospital character.

While tweeting about her new DAYS character, Jen Lilley stated, “I feel like Theresa could kick Maxie’s ass with one hand tied behind her back.”

When a pot-stirring soap fan notified Kirsten Storms about the tweet, she responded by writing, “Maybe her Maxie. But not mine.”

The online feud between Jen Lilley and Kirsten Storms intensified when Lilley tweeted that she had kept the General Hospital character Maxie Jones alive while Storms was on sick leave. Fans quickly reacted, interpreting the comment as a dig at Storms’ portrayal, which led to a wave of backlash aimed at Lilley. The situation highlighted how quickly soap opera rivalries—real or perceived—can ignite intense discussions online.

In response, Lilley clarified that her tweet had been taken out of context and was intended as a joke rather than a critique of Storms or her performance. She reassured fans that she would never speak negatively about another actor, especially Storms, and emphasized that life is too short to be mean-spirited. Lilley also expressed her happiness that Storms had recovered and was back to reprise her role, bringing closure to the controversy while reinforcing her professional respect for her co-star.

