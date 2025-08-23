Euphoria immediately sparked widespread attention among young viewers from the moment it arrived on HBO Max in 2019. The drama series centers around the character Rue Bennett, a recovering addict portrayed by Zendaya, whose performance later earned her an Emmy. Through her, the show gave shape to the struggles and choices that many in her generation face.

How Euphoria Season 2 Expanded the Story

By the time season two came in 2022, the series had grown beyond its focus on Gen-Z and shifted toward the lives of its ensemble. Rue remained at the core, joined by Nate Jacobs, Cassie Howard, Jules Vaughn, Lexi Howard, and Maddie Perez. Each of them had their own flaws and desires, but together, they turned the story into something larger. Viewers have been waiting to see what comes next, and production for season three is already moving forward.

What To Expect In Euphoria Season 3?

Season three is now in the works and the story will remain set in East Highland, though the timeline will leap forward. Characters will be shown as adults, raising curiosity about the choices they make and the lives they have built.

Besides, familiar faces are back, including Colman Domingo as Ali, Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Alanna Ubach as Suzie, Martha Kelly as Laurie, Dominic Fike as Elliott, and Chloe Cherry as Faye, per Collider. However, one absence will be deeply felt in Angus Cloud, who passed away in 2023, leaving the fate of Fez uncertain. Other departures include Storm Reid as Gia, Nika King as Leslie, Barbie Ferreira as Kat, and Austin Abrams as Ethan.

New Cast Members Joining The Euphoria Season 3

New additions are bringing fresh energy to the show. Rosalía will step into a recurring role, with Sam Levinson encouraging her to shape scenes in both English and Spanish. Sharon Stone has also joined, likely tied to Cassie and Lexi’s storyline, and she has already spoken about working with Maude Apatow and Sydney Sweeney.

The cast expands further with Kadeem Hardison, Priscilla Delgado, Anna Van Patten, Marshawn Lynch, Toby Wallace, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Darrell Britt-Gibson, and James Landry Hebert.

Euphoria Season 3 Music & Soundtrack

Music has always been part of the show’s heartbeat, and Labrinth will continue creating the score. This season, he will be joined by Hans Zimmer, bringing together two very different but powerful voices in sound.

Euphoria’s third season is expected to premiere in 2026.

