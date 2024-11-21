Zendaya, the queen of red carpets, made a statement at one of her first Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards appearance in a $50 dress. Yes, you read that right! Zendaya, known for her stunning couture looks, turned heads in a rust-colored slip dress from her own line, Daya by Zendaya, and a pair of Le Silla suede boots—all for just $38. The simplicity of her lingerie-inspired look was elevated with a bold Nirav Modi Mughal choker. An additional tangerine eyeshadow gave the actress a monochromatic beauty moment. The result? A grown-up, elegant Zendaya stealing the spotlight, even in an event like the KCAs.

And it wasn’t just her outfit that made waves. Zendaya had the perfect mix of glam and fun. After picking up her zeppelin-shaped Best Actress trophy, she joined in on the evening’s slime antics, even trying out the Snapchat slime filter. Her laid-back yet stunning ensemble allowed for carefree fun with friends while serving chic vibes.

And with stylist Law Roach by her side, it was clear this was a star-studded moment. But what made it special was that Zendaya proved you don’t need a sky-high budget to look flawless. Sometimes, it’s about rocking a $38 dress and owning it.

Fast forward a few years, and Zendaya’s fashion evolution has continued to impress, with Dune: Part Two being one of the standout moments. But as iconic as her outfits have been, one look almost never happened. Enter the famous 1995 Mugler robot bodysuit she wore to the Dune premiere in London. According to Zendaya in a Vogue “Life in Looks” video, her stylist was skeptical when she first suggested the outfit. “Are you being serious? Don’t get me started on something and make me do this, and you’re going to chicken out,” Law Roach joked at the time. But Zendaya was all in, and they secured the vintage suit.

However, when the big night arrived, Zendaya had second thoughts. “I started thinking, ‘This is a bad idea,’” she confessed. Turns out, the bodysuit wasn’t exactly comfortable. She got lightheaded almost immediately as the metal trapped heat, but she powered through. Zendaya made it to the red carpet in the bold look, but after just 10 minutes, she swapped it for a sleek black Mugler gown. She still looked flawless, accessorized with vintage Bulgari earrings and an emerald ring.

Zendaya’s fashion journey has only continued to amaze. From tennis-inspired looks for her Challengers press tour (hello, tennis ball shoes) to her major Met Gala debut in 2024, we can only imagine what’s next. With Zendaya as one of the four co-chairs for the event, including stars like Jennifer Lopez and Chris Hemsworth, her look will undoubtedly set a new bar for fashion at the Met. So, whether in a $50 dress or a high-fashion bodysuit, Zendaya proves that style is all about confidence—and a little help from her mom.

