Ginny and Georgia have earned popularity by being enjoyed by viewers over three seasons. A fourth season is also in the works, and the drama is about to get dark, twisted, and dramatic. Here are the cast members who played which characters in this successful Netflix series.

Ginny & Georgia: Cast & Character Guide

Brianne Howey as Georgia Miller

Georgia is Ginny’s mother and the main character. She is brash, confident, strong, and opinionated. Her painful past often threatens to push her back into old patterns and memories to survive.

Antonia Gentry as Ginny Miller

Ginny is Georgia’s daughter and the main character. She is rude, thankless, and childish, but grows through the seasons. Through therapy, she learns how to better her sense of control, make choices, and support her family. Her love life with Marcus is complicated and not the smoothest sailing.

Diesel La Torraca as Austin Miller

Austin is Georgia’s son and Ginny’s half-brother. He is shy and brilliant, imaginative and whimsical. He is socially anxious but extremely loyal and learns to adapt to situations that need him to be a lot older than he is.

Felix Mallard as Marcus Baker

Marcus is Ginny’s on-and-off boyfriend. He is an artist and enjoys his space due to his mental health issues, depression, and eventually alcohol issues.

Raymond Ablack as Joe Singh

Joe is Georgia’s childhood friend. He loves her and runs a farm-to-table restaurant. He is kind, understanding, and empathetic, but his life is complicated by his relationships, feelings, and stormy situations.

Scott Porter as Paul Randolph

Paul is the mayor of Wellsbury and Georgia’s former husband. He struggles with keeping his personal life away from his work, responsibilities, and duties.

Sara Waisglass as Maxine “Max” Baker

Maxine is the twin sister of Marcus and Ginny’s best friend. She struggles with anxiety and can often lash out despite caring genuinely for people.

Katie Douglas as Abby

Abby is Ginny and Max’s friend who has body image issues, some profound insecurities, and continues to struggle with the divorce of her parents.

Chelsea Clark as Norah

Norah, Ginny, and Max’s friend who faced friction with them but eventually patched things up. Her loyalty is tested throughout the third season.

Tameka Griffiths as Bracia

Bracia is a student at Wellsbury high who becomes friends with Ginny as they bond over racial discrimination and identity crisis. She is also involved in musical theater with Max and grows into her own over the course of time.

Dan Beirne as Nick

Nick is Paul’s campaign manager. Gabriel, an undercover PI, under the guise of Jesse, catfished him, and he feels suspicious about things.

Aaron Ashmore as Gil Timmins

Gil is Georgia’s abusive former boyfriend and the father of Austin’s father. He threatens their lives and does not plan to let go of his obsession.

Nathan Mitchell as Zion Miller

Zion is Georgia’s former boyfriend and Ginny’s father. While he attempts to help, his way of doing things isn’t always the most suitable. But his girlfriend Simone eventually helps him become a better father to Ginny.

Vinessa Antoine as Simone

Simone is a criminal defense lawyer and Zion’s girlfriend. Based on their understanding, she is smart and well-educated and seems to fit him well.

Karen LeBlanc as Lynette Miller

Lynette is Zion’s mother and Ginny’s grandmother. Though her equations with Ginny and Georgia are not too smooth at first, they eventually find their way and help each other out whenever they need it most.

Jennifer Robertson as Ellen Baker

Ellen is Marcus and Max’s mother, Georgia’s best friend, and neighbor. She tries to juggle her life but usually has a lot on her plate.

Sabrina Grdevich as Cynthia Fuller

Cynthia is Zack’s mother and a real estate agent who is running for mayor. She is a single mother, and her relationship with Georgia is very frictional.

Katelyn Wells as Silver

Silver is Max’s love interest and a friend of Marcus. She is a costume designer for the school’s drama club and goes skateboarding with Marcus. Even though her laid-back personality clashes with Max, they hold onto it.

Damian Romeo as Matt Press

Matt often comes off as a jerk who makes rude remarks to Ginny and had a horrible relationship with Abby at one point in time when they were dating.

