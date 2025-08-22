In the previous episode, The Bold and the Beautiful witnessed Deacon intervening with Will after he saw how drunk he got during his promotion celebration party. On the other hand, Luna put her psychotic plan in place and did what she always wanted to do: force herself on Will intimately.

The drama, the fallout, and the shock will get massive when the truth comes out, and viewers look forward to what’s in store. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 22, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 22, 2025

The week’s final episode features Will trying to put the pieces together. He got massively drunk thanks to Luna spiking his drinks after pretending to be a bartender. And now he cannot remember what happened. He feels hazy and is trying to piece together the pieces to recall what took place.

Will he be able to figure out what happened? Or will he be left shocked when he realizes that Luna forced herself on him and took advantage of him being drunk and out of his senses? On the other hand, Sheila and Li are upset with Luna for sneaking out. The two are surprisingly on the same page.

They never got along and have only ever fought, but they have Luna to take care of. This troublesome and problematic granddaughter has now tied them together. Li told everyone Luna was dead, but Sheila later found out that she wasn’t. Not long after waking up, she caused more trouble.

She sneaked out without telling anyone and crashed the party held in honor of Will. Her obsession with him goes beyond bounds, and what she did at the end can never be undone. She actively seduced Will for months but was always rejected. So she now drugged him and forced herself on him.

Luna got what she wanted, and she didn’t care if she used a disgusting way to attain the man she was obsessed with. When she returned, she did not reveal anything despite Sheila and Li being angry at her. Will she lie about where she was? Will she be able to get away with it?

Or will Li and Sheila figure out that she is lying? After all, the truth will come out eventually, and she will have to face the wrath of more than one person. What does this mean for her future? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to know more!

