In the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna watched with malicious satisfaction as her plan unfolded. After surviving a scare and being considered dead by everyone except Li and Sheila, Luna is back to her usual evil plans, and her obsession with Will does not seem to end.

She snuck into Will’s party and drugged him in order to get what she wants, and it’s about to get horrifying real quick. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 21, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 21, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Deacon intervening with Will. Now that he has been promoted at Forrester Creations, things are looking up for Will. He is celebrating at a party hosted in his honor. There’s music, a lot of dancing, lights, drinks, and his girlfriend, Electra, is also with him.

But as the night progresses, he gets drunk way beyond what he should be. And that’s when it’s revealed that Luna spiked his drink in the guise of a staff member. Will is in a hazy state of mind, unable to keep his eyes open. When Deacon sees this, he steps in to deal with Will.

He asks Will to stay over instead of going back home in this state. But will this be enough to project him in such a vulnerable state? On the other hand, Luna puts her plan in place. This is what she has been waiting for, and she has done everything she can to finally get to such a place.

After being obsessed with Will, she seduced him and tried to offer a fling, but every time, she was rejected, and Luna was not having any of this. Even though Will has made it clear that he wants her to back off from him and Electra, Luna is not one to take no for an answer, and her fixation truly has no limits.

She watches with satisfaction as Will loses control of who he is and does not realize what is happening. Will she force herself on him? Is that her plan? To r*pe him because he refused his advances? How will this spiral into a terrifying and horrible mess? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful to know more details.

