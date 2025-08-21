Invasion, the Apple TV original series that premiered in 2021, is set to debut its third season this coming weekend. The series follows an alien invasion story in real time, focusing on the disparate perspectives of ordinary people who witness an existential threat to human civilization firsthand. The main characters in Invasion are Aneesha Malik (Golshifteh Farahani), Trevante Cole (Shamier Anderson), Mitsuki Yamato (Shioli Kutsuna), and Caspar Morrow (Billy Barratt).

Invasion Follows Multiple Perspectives

Invasion seeks to set itself apart from other alien invasion stories by splitting its screentime between multiple ostensibly ordinary people caught up in an extraordinary situation. The premiere episode sees Sheriff John Bell Tyson (Sam Neill) investigating a missing person case on a nearby farm.

He quickly comes across more than what he bargained for when he notices some prominent changes in the flight patterns of the nearby crows, as well as a crater smack dab in the center of the cornfields. He dies soon afterwards after being stabbed by a sharp object that abruptly emerges from the ground.

The story then shifts to Aneesha Malik, who realizes something is off when she sends her children to school, only to learn that every child in the school other than Luke has suffered a nosebleed on the same day.

Japanese Aeronautics and Space Administration communications specialist Mitsuki Yamato also learns about the invasion the hard way when her lover, JASA astronaut Hinata Murai, seemingly loses her life when her space expedition crosses paths with an alien spacecraft.

The story also covers events in the United Kingdom through the eyes of Caspar Morrow, a high school student who’s out on a field trip when he suddenly has a seizure and kills his teacher in a fit of madness. Meanwhile, in Afghanistan, US military officer Trevante Cole is shown to be struggling with his failing marriage while trying to fulfil his duty as a soldier.

The ending of season 2 culminates with Caspar using his affinity with the aliens to help Trevante board the invading force’s mothership. The mystery behind how the aliens are able to show intelligence and communicate with people like Caspar and Mitsuki remains a burning unanswered question.

Your circuit's dead, there's something wrong. Catch up on #Invasion seasons 1 & 2 now. Season 3 — August 22 pic.twitter.com/MbKHI1EaD3 — Apple TV (@AppleTV) July 31, 2025

Invasion Season 3 Promises A Massive Escalation

Season 3 is the point in the storyline where all the disparate perspectives finally come together. As shown in the trailer, two years passed after Trevante destroyed the alien mothership after a cryptic meeting with Caspar at the end of season 2.

However, when a new invasion force arrives on the scene, Trevante isn’t particularly surprised. In response, the World Defence Coalition assembles a strike force and recruits both Trevante and Mistuki to join them.

However, the alien invasion has escalated, becoming a worldwide threat, and Mitsuki is becoming increasingly doubtful about humanity’s potential for survival. Aneesha, on her end, wants to do everything she can to protect her family and the new life she’s been trying to build with her new love interest, Clark Evans.

With Capsar’s whereabouts unknown after the ending of season 2, it remains to be seen how humanity can reckon with the alien invasion when everything is on the line.

Invasion Season 3 releases August 22, 2025.

