The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful witnessed Katie asking Deacon if they could host a small celebration for Will at Il Giardino due to his recent promotion. Meanwhile, Sheila eavesdropped on the conversation and revealed the same to Luna, despite knowing her obsession with Will.

From evil plans and jealous plotting to confusing events and interruptions, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, August 18, 2025

The first episode of the week features Luna playing Will against Electra after remaining undetected at Will’s promotion party. What new mess will unfold now? On the other hand, Li lets Sheila know that Luna has given them the slip. Will the two be able to locate her before chaos erupts?

Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Up next, Luna watches with malicious satisfaction as her plan unfolds. Is she trying to reel Will back into her orbit again and cause some serious misunderstandings between him and Eletcra? Will it actually work? Is this going to be the end of Will and Electra’s romance? Or will they hold on?

Wednesday, August 20, 2025

When Deacon intervenes with Will, what could be the reason? Is the party getting too wild, and does he feel things need to be contained now? Elsewhere, Luna puts her plan in place. Will she be successful in fulfilling her plans?

Thursday, August 21, 2025

Will tries to put the pieces together, but will it be too late before he figures out what is happening? Sheila and Li are upset with Luna for sneaking out. When will they find out what she did after sneaking out? Will the women reprimand her for being reckless and selfish? Will Luna even care?

Friday, August 22, 2025

The final episode of the week sees Will being confused about the previous night. What mess did Luna create during the party? Did she drug him or get intimate with him? Carter’s proposal to Hope is interrupted by Ridge. Is he going to confide her feelings for her to him? And last but not least, Bill helps Liam figure out what he wants. Will this bond the two even more?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: When The Bold & The Beautiful Matriarch Susan Flannery Said She Did Not “Miss” The Show & Refused To Return After Shocking Exit

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News