The Bold and the Beautiful is amping things up lately, be it love triangles and Italy trips to scam secrets coming to surface and romances getting stronger. Be it Luna waking up and Sheila finding out she is alive to Will and Electra’s romance getting stronger, there’s a lot to look forward to.

The Bold & The Beautiful: What Storylines To Expect Next Week?

First up, there’s Carter who is adamant about marrying Hope and is sharing the same with Ridge. Despite the drama between them and Carter kissing Daphne, the two reconciled. Even though Hope broke up with him after he refused to quit Forrester, the two reconciled. And now they are engaged.

While Hope is busy spending time with Liam, Carter is confiding in Ridge about how he wants to marry Hope soon. How will Rudge react to this? Is he going to ask him to wait it out instead of rushing into marriage? Is this going to change Carter’s mind who thinks they are perfect for each other?

Doubt so. Regardless, he’s excited to take the next step. Meanwhile, Hope is still with Liam. He tells her to go and live her life, doing the many other things she could be doing. But Hope wants to stay with Liam and tells him there is nowhere else she’d rather be. Does she still have feelings for him?

Is this going to cause issues in her engagement with Carter especially with the latter hoping to get married to her soon. Elsewhere, Will is finally getting a promotion and Katie is hosting a party at Il Giardino in celebration of the same. Deacon, the owner of the place, even gives Will a hopeful message.

He tells Will what happens at the place, stays at the place. Will is excited to enjoy with his girlfriend Electra. There’s music, drinks, dancing and the party is in full swing. And that’s when Li calls Sheila telling her Luna is not there and has vanished after coming back to consciousness only recently.

The two women are surprised and are worrying about their granddaughter. Meanwhile, Luna is spotted in costume, wearing a wig, sunglasses and even grabbing onto a mask to hide who she is. How did she sneak into the party? Is she back to obsession over Will? What exactly will this lead to?

And then there’s Sheila who is bound to feel guilty about this behavior and disappearance of Luna. After all, she was the one who eavesdropped on Katie and Deacon’s conversation about the party. And she was the one who told Luna about Will’s party. She should have clearly known better.

