Demon Slayer returned with its first installment of the Infinity Castle movie, and the impact was felt long before the film even reached American theaters. In Japan, the movie has already been smashing records while carrying forward the incredible success of the franchise. As soon as word spread about the US release, the demand was so overwhelming that ticket platforms struggled to keep up.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc US Release Date & Ticket Rush

The Infinity Castle Part 1 will officially arrive in US theaters on September 12, 2025, and the rush for early tickets has been nothing short of intense. Fans scrambled to lock in their seats the moment tickets went live, and the heavy traffic left major sites like Fandango unprepared. In some cities, the situation grew so competitive that the websites simply stopped working under the weight of fans trying to book the first screenings.

The lines for Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle in Taiwan are absolutely wild#鬼滅の刃 #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/m6JzZlGBlx — Demon Slayer Daily (@DemonSlayerSc) August 14, 2025

Crunchyroll Announcement Sparked Online Surge

The frenzy picked up speed after Crunchyroll announced ticket availability on X. That single update sent thousands into action, with many racing to secure their spots. Those quick to respond managed to grab early screening tickets, while countless others ended up posting online about websites crashing right in the middle of their attempts to buy.

It's time to have some fun 👹 Secure your spot for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle ⚔️ Don't miss out on experiencing the beginning of this epic all-out battle, exclusively in theatres September 12. 🔥 TICKETS: https://t.co/Dlo07uKCiA pic.twitter.com/4rpn4Z7jnX — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) August 15, 2025

Demon Slayer’s History Of Box Office Success

This level of demand is no surprise given Demon Slayer’s history. In 2020, the Mugen Train film became not only the top-grossing movie of the year but also the highest-earning anime film in history, per Screenrant. It earned a worldwide gross of over $506 million, as per The Numbers. Following its Japanese release in July 2025, Infinity Castle has already shown signs that it could rival or even surpass those achievements.

The box office in the US will be closely watched, but even before release, the film has made headlines by overwhelming ticket platforms. Now, with anticipation at its peak, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has already stamped its place as one of the most significant cinematic events of the year.

