The drama in Los Angeles is only brimming with more heat and surprises as the storylines progress forward. The last episode saw Luna approach Sheila, seeking her alliance after the parentage truth is out. On the other hand, Hope started to sense that something is off at Forrester Creations.

The next episode will focus on the major buzzing drama happening at the company. Here’s what fans can expect from the March 18, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular soap opera and delve into the world of Los Angeles and the Forresters.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: March 18, 2025

The episode on Tuesday will focus on Steffy not being able to shake her doubts about Carter’s true intentions. Carter may have listened to Ridge and Eric by tearing up the LLC papers and giving the Forresters back their company. But Steffyis not too sure about him. He is suspicious about his intentions and believes he might have some ulterior motives and secrets.

When she cannot shake off her doubts about Carter and wonders why he decided to give Forrester Creations back, how will she deal with it? Will she confront him or will she voice out her thoughts in front of her family? On the other hand, Carter hasn’t told Hope what he did. She wants him to tell her that they still have control over the company but doesn’t know the truth.

How will she react when she does find out what Carter did? Will she rage and call him out for taking decisions without her? How will Brooke react when she finds out? Will thai change the dynamic between the three? Es Especially after Hope and Carter’s romance was already in the dumps with him kissing Daphne behind her back? What more do they have in store?

And lastly, Eric and Ridge face a game-changing revelation that shifts the course of the company they built. The father and son duo might have got back control of their family company but what new surprise is waiting for them to deal with? Will they be able to face the reality of how things are changing and adapt to it? Or will they be left absolutely shocked by it?

To add to it, their personal lives are beyond messy too. Especially with the truth of Finn being Luna’s father. Which automatically makes Ridge, Taylor and Sheila her grandparents and Steffy her step-mother. This truth is set to completely change the family dynamics in ways nobody is truly ready for.

