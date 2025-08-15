The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Taylor beginning to question Ridge’s emotional moment with Brooke in Italy. On the other hand, Electra told Will that she was ready to take the next step in their relationship, but he revealed that he was more than ready to wait for her.

Things are about to get dramatic with the Ridge, Taylor, and Brooke triangle plus Nick’s proposal. Then there’s Luna’s reveal. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 15, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: August 15, 2025

The week’s final episode features Katie asking Deacon if they can host a small celebration for Will at Il Giardino. The restaurant is one of the top places for people to enjoy, celebrate, and even hang out. It has cemented itself as one of the most coveted places in the city, and it’s understandable.

Giardino has seen quite a lot: romance, fights, breakups, weddings, and lots of drama. The next addition to the list is Katie’s upcoming celebration. She is checking in with Deacon, the place’s owner, and she hopes to host the event for her son Will. How will Deacon react to it?

He’s sure to be happy to host the special occasion where everyone gathers to celebrate Will, especially the whole family reuniting in a place. But that’s not all. Because as the two have this conversation, Sheila, who is Deacon’s wife, is eavesdropping on them. Why is she listening to this?

Will she plot something the day of the event? After all, she may have changed her ways, but her mind still works in the same way. And she is well aware that her granddaughter Luna is interested in Will. Is Sheila going to spill this to Luna? It might not be the best idea because it could turn messy.

Luna might want to snoop around and do something crazy. Or she might even want to announce that she is alive at the celebration. As attention-seeking as she is, she does not let go of opportunities. So what is in store for this celebration, and what new drama will erupt thanks to Sheila?

Will Li try to ask Luan to take it easy, as she only recently woke up and is healing and recovering? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more!

