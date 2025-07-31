In the previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Eric made his intentions clear that he wants Ridge and Brooke to reunite once again in Italy. The patriarch also told Ridge to make a decision. The fashion show continued, with drama just around the corner and personal issues surfacing.

The backdrop of Italy might offer peace, but the interpersonal trouble never seems to end in the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 31, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the long-running daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 31, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Nick and Ridge having a fight. It’s no surprise that the two half-brothers are back at it. And the topic is once again Brooke. Ridge is engaged to Taylor, but he knows that Nick is after Brooke once again. Nick, on the other hand, is all set to woo Brooke.

He wants a second chance with her and wants Ridge to stay away from his plans. But that’s not how Ridge sees it. He thinks Nick should stay away from Brooke. On the other hand, Brooke gets nostalgic and emotional as she can’t help but remember moments she once shared with Ridge in Italy.

While Ridge and Nick fight it out, she feels stuck in the middle of the surging love triangle. She cannot help but reminisce about the memories she once made with Ridge when they were together. But he has since moved on from her, and she is kissing Nick, who is trying to convince her to do more.

Back home in Los Angeles, Sheila suspects Li knows more than she’s letting on about Luna. It is no secret that Li has been acting suspiciously and keeping secrets since the surgery. What made matters more shocking was her decision to take a break from her work at the hospital, which is unlike her.

Her adoptive son Finn pointed the same out since it is not something she usually does, and especially all of a sudden. Li refused to spill the details, but it was obvious she was hiding something. And the truth is that she has been keeping Luna in hiding all this time despite claiming she was dead.

Sheila has been suspicious of her, and this suspicion will only increase over time. Lastly, Deacon supports Sheila’s mourning despite his feelings for Luna. He knows that his wife was close to Luna and is grieving her loss.

