The previous episode of General Hospital saw Nina make a covert play. Meanwhile, Ric got a new client, while Elizabeth took in a brand-new houseguest since Willow had nowhere to go after calling off her wedding to Drew. Then there was Michael, who had a decision to make about his kids.

And last but not least, Curtis debriefed Trina about everything that had happened in the last few days. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 31, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama series revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 31, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Jason seeking a favor from Elizabeth. What could this be about? Will he ask her for help in locating Britt? Or is this about something else? How will she respond to it? On the other hand, Dante opens up to Anna. Is this related to Rocco and the mess?

Is he worried about his son’s desire to reconnect with his surrogate mother, Britt, and the return of Liesl? Will Anna give him some advice? When Emma takes Gio into her confidence, what could it be about? Will she land in trouble? What will Gio have to do about this whole situation?

Next, Carly shares her concerns with Josslyn. She is not sure about the time her daughter has been spending with Vaughn. She does not know the actual details about why they are spending time together, but Carly is still very suspicious about him and wants Josslyn to be aware of him.

How will Carly react when she finds out the truth about the WSB and that it was Brennan who recruited Josslyn into it? Elsewhere, Willow makes a vow. She has been in for the shock of her life in the past couple of hours. She thought she was happily marrying Drew, but the truth came to light.

Now she feels guilty for falling for his act and letting him manipulate her decisions. It was after getting close to him that she made the decisions that ruined her marriage to Michael and led to her losing her kids. She went to meet her kids and begged Michael to let her meet them, but he refused.

When she makes a vow, is this related to Drew, or is this about Michael and the kids? Lastly, Curtis and Drew sit down for what’s likely a pretty important chat. How exactly will this drama fare? To find out more, stay tuned to General Hospital!

