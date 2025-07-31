The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Susan warning EJ. On the other hand, Holly bonded with Maggie while Tate was left crushed about not being able to even see his newborn baby. Chanel and Johnny focused on their future. And then last but not the least, Sarah confronted Sophia.

The drama on the soap opera is getting serious with suspicions and trials alongside a web of lies. Avid watchers have a lot to look forward to. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 31, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 31, 2025

The episode on Thursday features EJ and Chad questioning Susan’s newfound power. It is no secret that Susan has the ability to sense certain things but her behavior often creeps people out. Recently, she has been on this trip about sensing something through her ability and has warned EJ

Susan revealed that she feels Stefano’s presence. Is he coming back from the dead somehow or did he never die and was simply thought to be dead? Is this going to cause danger? Is Marlena going to be involved in this? EJ and Chad are surprised and are seen questioning this power of Susan.

Meanwhile, Xander and Sarah navigate through their new relationship. The tow have been on the rocks over the last couple of weeks but it seems like it’s time for them to officially separate and be done with their marriage. The two are also dealing with a custody arrangement for their dear daughter.

Is it truly time for them to part ways and focus on co-parenting Victoria? OIr will they find their back to one another despite the issues? And then there is Kayla who gives advice to Steve. Could it be about being hired by Gabi and his new assignment? Or is it about their daughter Stephanie instead?

And then last but not the least, Alex tries to calm Stephanie. What is the reason behind the panic and worry she is feeling? Is this related to Jada’s recent confrontation? Is this about her new novel? Or is this about the surprising packages? Will her boyfriend Alex be able to calm her down?

Or is she going to land her in hot water? What could be the reason behind this whole mess? Stay tuned to know more details about the storylines.

