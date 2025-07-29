The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Julie gloating to Gwen after Doug got her back her family heirloom necklace. Meanwhile, Tony set his sights on reclaiming DiMera from Titan and allied with Gabi. On the other hand, Gabi hired Steve while Marlena opened up to Kayla about her health.

The legal and personal drama is about to get bubbling this week with the trial finally happening after getting delayed. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 29, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the hit daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: July 29, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Johnny’s trial getting underway. It was supposed to start earlier but Marlena collapsed in the courtroom which led to a slight delay. But now things have gotten back on track. EJ is defending Johnny, who is his son. He is being accused of being the one who shot EJ.

Talk about a complicated case. Belle is the prosecutor of the case and to make matters even more interesting, Johnny is her nephew. When EJ is pitted against Belle, how will things go? Especially when the two are also romantically involved right now. Who will come out on top in this case?

It’s a personal case for both of them but they have to be professional and stand against one another. So now they’re trying to stay professional while standing on completely opposite sides of a very personal case. The two of them want to see Johnny acquitted and free of the accusations though.

Meanwhile, Kate and Philip catch up. Now that he is out of the hospital and also back at work, it’s time for another mother and son catch up. Especially when Kate hasn’t forgotten that Philip lies and claimed that Xander was not the one who beat him up. Will she question and confront her son about it?

And last but not the least, Jada gives Stephanie a hard time. What could this be about? Is it related to her personal or professional life? Could it be about Stephanie recently becoming a published author? Is this about the manuscript she wrote titled A Stormy Night? Stay tuned for more details.

