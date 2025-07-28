Jurassic Park had Sam Neill running from dinosaurs. However, he is now back, but the monsters here wear human faces. Untamed, the new Netflix miniseries, dropped without much fuss and is already being called a 10/10 by viewers who can’t stop watching, according to Unilad. The show, released on July 17, did not take long for people to start raving about it, especially that opening scene, which feels like it grabs you by the throat and refuses to let go.

Untamed Netflix Series Opens With A Jaw-Dropping Scene

Untamed begins with two climbers scaling a cliff in Yosemite when something falls from above, and it is not a rock, but a body. A woman’s corpse plummets, snags the climbers’ rope, and hangs there, swinging in the air. That is how the show starts, yes, you read that right. Eric Bana plays Kyle Turner, a National Park Service special agent. He is called in to find out who this woman is and what exactly happened on that cliff.

Some shows end on a cliffhanger, but Untamed starts with one. pic.twitter.com/HChhaUYhSj — Netflix (@netflix) July 19, 2025

The show was shot in British Columbia last year, but the setting pulls you straight into America’s wildest parks. Sam Neill joins him, along with Rosemarie DeWitt and Wilson Bethel. The cast does what is needed, like carrying the weight without ever looking like they are performing. The story is tight and told in six episodes, not padded like many series.

Untamed Netflix Reviews And Ratings

The show, created by Mark L. Smith, who co-wrote The Revenant and Twisters, and his daughter Elle, knows how to build dread without noise. The reception so far has been loud where it matters. Viewers have binge-watched it in one night, and Rotten Tomatoes shows it at 80 percent, and the audience seems even more impressed.

One user tweeted, “Untamed on Netflix is probably one of the better shows I’ve seen lately! so so well done.” Another added, “I finished Untamed — Netflix’s Yosemite-set whodunit. Eric Bana 😍 10/10 recommend.”

untamed on Netflix is probably one of the better shows I’ve seen lately! so so well done. — gabs (@xJustGabs) July 20, 2025

I finished Untamed — Netflix’s Yosemite-set whodunit. Eric Bana 😍 10/10 recommend. pic.twitter.com/UcGQMj8kId — Mama Llama (@MamaLama43) July 21, 2025

A third said, “Untamed Netflix Series was really good! Finished..☑️,” while someone else wrote, “#Untamed on netflix is a great laid back series that mixes mystery w an immersive yosemite trip.”

“Untamed” Netflix Series was really good! Finished..☑️ pic.twitter.com/J3f41Z1b5W — Justin L Romero (@JustinLRomero) July 19, 2025

#untamed on netflix is a great laid back series that mixes mystery w an immersive yosemite trip pic.twitter.com/HhxZ6i2b1W — a | thw spoilers (@ohenglot) July 24, 2025

If you liked Wind River or True Detective before it got too messy, then this one is perfect for you. All six episodes of Untamed are now streaming on Netflix.

