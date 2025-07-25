It’s been four years since Daniel Craig’s No Time to Die hit theatres. While it’s confirmed that Dune helmer Denis Villeneuve will direct the next installment, there’s still no official word on who will step into the role of the next James Bond. In the meantime, the franchise’s highest-grossing entry is making waves in the streaming space.

We’re talking about Skyfall (2012) — the billion-dollar James Bond blockbuster, which grossed over $1.1 billion at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo. The film is currently trending in several countries on Amazon MGM+. Read on to find out which other 007 movies are trending alongside Skyfall and where you can stream them right now.

Skyfall & Other James Bond Films Are Dominating Streaming Charts

13 years later, Skyfall, the highest-grossing James Bond film to date, is currently trending on Amazon MGM+ in multiple countries, including the United Kingdom and Germany, according to a recent report by Collider. Skyfall currently ranks third among the top ten movies and TV shows on MGM+ in Germany, as per FlixPatrol. Other James Bond films trending alongside Skyfall in the region include Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), SPECTRE (2015), and No Time to Die (2021).

What’s Skyfall All About

Directed by Sam Mendes, the plot follows James Bond (Daniel Craig) as he comes out of the shadows after a cyber-terrorist targets MI6. As the globe-trotting agent investigates the attack, he uncovers a chilling link between the mysterious hacker and M’s past. With only one field agent to assist him, Bond must confront a ruthless adversary in a mission that ultimately takes him back to his childhood home, Skyfall. The film also features Judi Dench, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, and Ben Whishaw in key roles.

Skyfall – Critical Response, Audience Feedback & OTT Platform

Skyfall holds a 92% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, with the consensus stating: “Sam Mendes brings Bond surging back with a smart, sexy, riveting action thriller that qualifies as one of the best 007 films to date.” It also has a 7.8/10 user rating on IMDb.

The film is currently available to stream in India via the MGM+ channel on Amazon Prime Video. In the U.S., it can be rented on Prime Video, Apple TV, and other digital platforms.

Skyfall Trailer

