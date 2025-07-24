Criminal Minds fans might not expect to see Matthew Gray Gubler dive headfirst into a blood-soaked mess, but in 68 Kill, that is exactly what happens. Swapping out a badge and profiling skills for a messy love story and a series of bad choices, Gubler plays Chip, a guy stuck in a dirty job and clinging to a relationship that takes a sharp, violent turn.

His girlfriend, Liza, has big dreams involving stolen cash, and he is more than willing to follow her lead, but what begins as a plan to swipe money from a sleazy landlord spirals fast into a trail of blood, betrayals, and a string of strangers who either shoot or seduce.

Where To Watch 68 Kill?

The film is now streaming on the American top VOD platform Shudder, which makes it easier for horror lovers to catch this wild ride, per Collider. 68 Kill, directed by Trent Haaga, whose name might ring a bell for those who have seen Deadgirl or Cheap Thrills, blends the tone of pulp crime and exploitation cinema.

In the movie, there is a redneck gang, a kidnapping followed by multiple murders, and Gubler trying to survive it all. AnnaLynne McCord, Alisha Boe, and Sheila Vand join him in this stylish mess. The movie, with a 68 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes, is not widely talked about but punches way above its weight in shock and surprises.

Criminal Minds Star Prepares For CBS Series Einstein

Gubler, of course, has always leaned into offbeat roles, from 500 Days of Summer to Band of Robbers, but he is most recognised for his long run as the sharp-minded Spencer Reid. Next up, he is bringing his quirky intellect back to the screen in CBS’s Einstein, set to release in 2026. This time, he plays Lew Einstein, a brilliant but bored professor and a reluctant crime-solver roped into helping cops after a brush with trouble. With its mix of brainpower and murder investigations, it might scratch the same itch that Criminal Minds fans have been nursing since the show ended.

68 Kill Trailer

