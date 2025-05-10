While the soap opera Days of Our Lives has plenty of drama and chaos on the menu, there’s also blooming romance and relationships flourishing with time. Cat and Chad are one such pairing, with both having feelings for one another. Neither of them has confessed or shared about it yet.

When EJ won a date with Cat at the hospital fundraiser, Chad was furious and in disbelief. He asked Cat not to go on the date, making her amused about his jealousy. Later, EJ gifted Chad the opportunity to go on the date. AnnaLynne McCord, who plays Cat, spoke about their growing feelings.

Days Of Our Lives: AnnaLynne McCord On Cat & Chad’s Tentative Romance

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, the actress shed light on the romance between Cat and Chad and what it means for their future together. “She doesn’t mind Chad getting mad about it, because what girl doesn’t love a little jealousy or protectiveness?” she expressed about Chad not wanting Cat to go on a date with EJ, not knowing the date was for him.

AnnaLynne added, “Cat totally took note and was kind of playful with the fact that she knew Chad was genuinely worried” and further felt, “There was a little sprinkle of her liking how protective he was being of her, and that made her feel that he cared maybe more than he was saying.”

The soap star pointed out that Cat is a hopeless romantic character, which is why every little moment feels like an opportunity for her to dream about more with Chad. She stated, “In every moment that there’s even a glance in her general direction from Chad, it’s a possibility of something more.”

About the status of Chad and Cat’s relationship, AnnaLynne mused, “Chad still has a tentative nature in this, so he will take two steps forward and then three steps back. Cat gets a little, and then it gets pulled away.” However, she is still very hopeful about more and thankful for the little moments of joy.

She expressed, “Chad’s giving these little sprinkles that he’s enjoying this a little bit more than he’s typically expressing, those moments of potential all come through, and Chad shows up for them.” These are exactly what gives Cat hope to dream of a future with him despite Chad still holding back.

AnnaLynne also shed light on Cat‘s feelings for Chad, saying, “Her entire body just goes flush. She is shy. She is embarrassed. Her knees go weak. He is the top for her.” She then concluded, “Someone who has the capacity to love at that level is her dream. So Cat is head over heels.”

