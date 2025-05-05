The previous week on Days of our Lives saw quite a lot of buzz with Shawn being desperate to save his father Bo, Xander dealing with the aftermath of the forged letter truth, JJ and Gabi’s relationship going through a big strain after his accusations and EJ already plotting after waking up from coma.

There’s a lot of exciting new scenes and interesting dynamics on the way for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 5, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the long-running daytime drama series set in the town of Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 5, 2025

The first episode of the week features Steve and Shawn committing to a plan. The two have joined hands to save Bo whose life is in crisis. All he needs to recover is a drug that has been kept in a lab. The two cook up a plan to steal the cure, but will it work? Or will their plotting fail big time?

Are they going to get in trouble for the risk they are taking? Especially since Shawn is a cop and is putting her reputation and job in jeopardy to save his dying father. On the other hand, Chanel rips into EJ. It is no secret Johnny backed out of adoption after finding out his father EJ had raped his mother Sami which is how he was conceived. He has since been heartbroken.

Johnny doesn’t think he can be a good father and Chanel is furious at EJ for making him go through this turmoil. How will EJ react when she goes to confront him about his disturbing past and actions? Meanwhile, Chad tries to get Cat to reconsider. The hospital fundraiser was a big success and the bachelor auction was the biggest hit. EJ bagged a date with Cat the same.

When Chad found out the same, he was left shocked. When he asks her to reconsider, is he talking about her date with EJ? Is he getting jealous of EJ getting a chance before he could confess his feelings to Cat? Or is he just worried about her since EJ is not someone to trust and his past is haunted?

How will Cat respond to Chad’s requests? Will she consider or refuse to entertain them? Lastly, Marlena offers Johnny words of advice. How will this chat between the grandmother and grandson go? Is she going to help him snap out of the dark emotions and turmoil he has been going through?

Especially regarding the whole EJ and Sami drama and the backing out of the adoption? Stay tuned to know more details about the storylines and the arcs of Days of our Lives as new episodes air on Peacock on weekdays.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Game Of Thrones: 10 Actors Who Were Almost Cast In The Acclaimed HBO Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News