The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason giving some tough love. On the other hand, Dante opened up to Sonny while Brad made a life-changing decision. Meanwhile, Portia fished for some information from Willow. Lastly, Curtis and Nina commiserated about Drew and more.

Lots of drama, explosive revelations, and confrontations are on the way for avid watchers of the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 9, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama revolving around residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 9, 2025

The week’s final episode features Sasha and Willow having a tense encounter. Once upon a time, they used to be friends, but circumstances changed their equation, and tension now runs beneath their interactions. What exactly could be the reason behind their encounter this time around?

Is this about Michael? Or Jason? Lulu questions Ned. She is adamant about being nosy and inserting herself into the drama surrounding Brook Lynn and Dante’s former fling. She even snooped into a hotel suite to get intel about the baby given up for adoption, and is still not backing down.

Despite Brook Lynn warning Lulu to stay out of her business, she is not letting go. Recently, she overheard a fight between Lois and Dante over Gio, which sparked her suspicion. She wants to find a way to confirm if Gio is Brook Lynn and Dante’s son, who was given up for adoption at birth.

When she contacts Neds and asks him questions, how will he respond? Is it going to rouse his own suspicions about what his former wife, Lois, has been hiding? On the other hand, Brook Lynn and Chase meet with Alexis. Is this about their plans to consider adoption and expand their family?

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Tracy is surprised. What could this be about? When Sidwell makes an offer, to whom could he be making it? Meanwhile, Drew has found out that Portia had a hand in his drugging and is blackmailing her to follow her terms. Will she truly find a way out of this new mess or crumble down?

After all, she doesn’t want to lose her medicine license because of Drew and his nasty plans. Will someone find a way to help her out of this mess? When Willow questions Curtis, is this about Drew? Lulu gets things straight with Danny. Will he apologize for the Rocco incident? And last but not least, Jason asks Dante if he’s threatening to charge Danny with manslaughter.

