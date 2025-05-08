The previous episode of General Hospital saw Kristina offering an olive branch while Lulu was quite grateful. On the other hand, Brook Lynn was baffled while Gio opened up to Emma. And lastly, Brennan briefed Josslyn and Vaughn while Lois stopped Dante from ripping into Gio unnecessarily.

There’s plenty of drama with the parentage reveal right around the corner and the chaos unleashed by various alliances. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 8, 2025, episode of General Hospital whenever they tune in to ABC to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 8, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Jason giving some tough love, but who is on the other end? Is it Josslyn or Willow? Or Carly or maybe Sasha? On the other hand, Dante opens up to Sonny. Will the father and son duo be able to help each other out of their personal drama and emotional turmoil?

Meanwhile, Brad makes a life-changing decision. Drew has been on the hunt for answers about who drugged him, which led to the embarrassing scene at the Savoy, which went viral. Brad has asked for a million dollars to snitch and give him the important information he has been looking for.

He went over to Portia and blackmailed her about revealing that she was behind the drugging. But you do not cross her in her own territory and Brad found out the hard way when he realized he had no proof and only his word against hers. This has also ensured that he loses his job at the hospital.

When he makes a big decision, could it be about his job? Or about being a snitch to Drew for money? Meanwhile, Portia fishes for info from Willow but will she be successful? While Brad knows that it was her because of whom Drew was drugged, he doesn’t have any substantial proof to back it up.

Regardless, she wants to be on the safe side and not risk her position. Will she be able to fetch intel from Willow about Drew’s movements? Curtis and Nina commiserate. Nina allied with Portia to expose Drew, and their plan worked but he is out for blood trying to figure out who exactly was behind it.

He knows Portia has a hand in it thanks to Brad but he still doesn’t know Nina was also in on it. Liz questions Isaiah while Lucas has questions. And lastly, Drew issues a promise. Is he making big promises to Willow to never repeat his mistakes again? Stay tuned to know more details about it.

