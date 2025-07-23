British actor Henry Cavill has built an impressive filmography that blends box office blockbusters with critically acclaimed titles. His notable works include Man of Steel (2013), The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015), Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018), and The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare (2024), among others.

So, which film holds the mantle of Henry Cavill’s highest-rated title on IMDb? Fallout might seem like the obvious pick, but it’s not. That honor goes to the superhero epic Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Read on to discover its IMDb rating, how it stacks up against his other acclaimed films, and where you can stream it.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – IMDb Rating & Rotten Tomatoes Score

Zack Snyder’s Justice League stands as the highest-rated film featuring Henry Cavill, with a user rating of 7.9/10 on IMDb. Close behind is Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Fallout, at 7.7/10. On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, the film boasts a critics’ score of 71% and a significantly higher audience score of 92%. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Zack Snyder’s Justice League lives up to its title with a sprawling cut that expands to fit the director’s vision — and should satisfy the fans who willed it into existence.”

What’s Zack Snyder’s Justice League All About

Directed by Zack Snyder, the story follows Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck), who teams up with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot) to assemble a group of metahumans — Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and The Flash (Ezra Miller). But before they can face the deadly trio of Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid, the heroes must first confront their inner struggles. The question is: Is their alliance strong enough, without the Man of Steel, to save the planet from destruction?

Where To Watch Zack Snyder’s Justice League?

This Henry Cavill film is currently available to rent in India on Amazon Prime Video for ₹119. In the U.S., it’s currently streaming on HBO Max and other digital platforms.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trailer

