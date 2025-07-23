If you have been following Daniel Radcliffe’s journey from the boy wizard who enchanted millions as Harry Potter to a versatile actor with an eclectic career, you probably wondered about the woman by his side. Meet Erin Darke, Daniel’s long-time partner, an actress, a private person, and also the mother of Daniel’s child.

Who is Erin Darke?

Erin Darke is an American actress known for her work in film and television. She was born on September 10, 1984, in Flint, Michigan, to Kristina Strand and Ian Darke. In 2005, at 16, Darke enrolled at the University of Michigan to pursue a bachelor’s degree in fine arts in theater performance.

Erin’s story is one of humble beginnings and steady growth in the entertainment world. Before she became linked with Daniel Radcliffe, Erin was carving out her own path as an actress.

One of Erin Darke’s lesser-known passions? Sports! A self-proclaimed fantasy football enthusiast and a devoted Red Wings fan, she’s not shy about showing her team spirit. In fact, back in 2018, Daniel Radcliffe revealed that Erin is also a loyal Detroit Lions supporter. And for a fun personal quirk—her old X (formerly Twitter) bio once shared an unexpected dislike: olives!

Meeting Daniel Radcliffe

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe’s love story began around 2012 when the two met on the set of the film Kill Your Darlings. In an interview with PeopleTV , Radcliffe revealed that he was immediately attracted to Darke during their first scene together. He said that there was no acting going on from his end. He revealed that in the movie, there is a scene where she makes him laugh, and he laughed as Daniel and not as my character that’s when he realised that he was “in trouble.”

Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke’s Relationship

What’s striking about Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe’s relationship is how they have managed to stay relatively out of the gossip frenzy. Unlike many celebrity couples, they don’t flood social media with selfies or shout their love from the rooftops. Instead, Erin and Daniel keep their private life just that—private.

Erin, especially, tends to stay out of the spotlight except when promoting her projects or attending events with Daniel. She’s never been one to use her relationship to boost her career.

Erin Darke’s Career

Erin has acted in films including Love & Mercy and Oscar-nominated Still Alice. On television, she was seen in recurring roles in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Good Girls Revolt, a drama based on the true story of female researchers fighting for gender equality at a news magazine in the 1960s. In The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Erin had a memorable role that introduced her to an even wider audience.

Erin’s indie film work is equally impressive. In Love & Mercy, a biographical film about Brian Wilson of The Beach Boys, Erin took on a supporting role that allowed her to show emotional range and subtlety.

Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe’s Child

In 2023, Daniel Radcliffe and Erin Darke welcomed their first child – a baby boy. Again, the couple chose to keep details about their child very private. Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe have been a couple for nearly ten years, but there are no wedding plans as of now.

