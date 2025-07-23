Popularly known to fans as ‘Prince of Darkness’, the godfather of heavy rock metal music, Ozzy Osbourne, is no more. At the age of 76, the musician breathed his last, and his family members confirmed the news in an official statement. The legendary musician established a name for himself through immense dedication. He earned his recognition after featuring in the band Black Sabbath, but became notoriously famous after biting the head of a bat on stage.

Over the years, his alcohol addiction became a huge problem. However, did you know that he was kicked out of the band Black Sabbath, despite being the lead singer? Although he returned to the band after a few years, the band members decided to sack him for a very particular reason. Scroll ahead to know more about it.

Why Ozzy Osbourne Was Kicked Out Of Black Sabbath?

Osbourne struggled with his drug and alcohol addiction for years. He used to be quite vocal about his issues as well. The problems began to affect his life in the late 1970s, and by 1979, the band decided to sack him as he started to show up late for rehearsals and even missed a few gigs. Bassist Terry (Geezer) Butler wrote in his memoir, Into The Void (via CBC), “We knew we didn’t really have a choice but to sack him because he was just so out of control. But we were all very down about the situation.”

A year later, he kicked off his solo journey with Blizzard of Ozz and Diary of a Madman, which included popular tracks like “Crazy Train,” “Goodbye to Romance,” “You Can’t Kill Rock and Roll,” and more. However, in a 2021 interview with Variety, Ozzy Osbourne admitted that he always had a pull towards substance use and said, “I’ve always been self-medicating because I’ve never liked the way I felt. I’ve had great success in my life, but I’ve never felt great about myself. And so, from a very early age, I used to sniff fumes, all kinds of things, anything to get me out of my head.”

In 2006, the musical legend was able to achieve sobriety with a few relapses, but from 2013, he was completely sober. It didn’t happen overnight. The singer had to face a lot of pain, but ultimately, he was able to gain that confidence. After he was kicked out of the band, Ronnie James Dio replaced him as the lead singer. However, in 1997, Osbourne returned to the band, and in 2013, they released their final album 13, which also featured the band’s two original members, Butler and Tony Iommi.

Ozzy Osbourne Is No More

Over the years, Osbourne often felt that he was going to die any minute. But now that he is really gone, his fans are left disheartened. According to his family statement shared online, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time. Sharon, Jack, Kelly, Aimee and… pic.twitter.com/WLJhOrMsDF — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) July 22, 2025

Although no cause of death was established, a few years back, the singer admitted that he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He is survived by his wife, Sharon, and their three children: Jack, Kelly, and Aimee. From his previous marriage to Thelma Riley, he had two more children: Jessica and Louis. He also adopted Thelma’s son from a previous relationship, Elliot.

