Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne has a health update for fans after cancelling multiple performances earlier this year. In the first episode of the relaunched ‘The Osbournes Podcast’, the rock legend confirmed he will undergo a fourth surgery.

This surgery will be related to the structural damage he sustained after a 2019 fall, reports People magazine. Read on to know more

“I’m going for an epidural soon because what they’ve discovered is the neck has been fixed,” Ozzy Osbourne (74) said, noting that the pain is coming from his back. “Below the neck there’s two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there’s nothing left of ’em.” He added, “All I know is right now I’m in a lot of pain. I’m in a lot of discomfort.”

When asked if Ozzy Osbourne received a second opinion by daughter Kelly Osbourne, wife Sharon Osbourne chimed in and said that his doctor is working on getting a second and third after the first surgery didn’t go as planned.

“In my back, the two discs and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that’s why I lean forward as it’s like gravity is bringing my head forward,” Ozzy said. “I was thinking, ‘I’ve walked like that all my life.’”

As per People, Ozzy Osbourne cancelled his upcoming Power Trip Festival performance in July and wrote on Instagram that his initial plan was to “return to the stage in the summer of 2024.”

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed,” he wrote on Instagram. The ‘Crazy Train’ singer continued, “The band that will be replacing me on Power Trip will be announced shortly. They are personal friends of mine and I can promise that you will not be disappointed.”

“Above all, I want to thank my fans, my band, and my crew for their unconditional loyalty and continual support. I love you all and I will see you soon,” he concluded.

Ozzy had surgery in 2019 after a fall during a nighttime trip to the bathroom aggravated damage to his neck and back from an ATV accident 16 years ago.

