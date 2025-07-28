In the previous week, The Bold and the Beautiful viewers witnessed Grace taking one million dollars from Bill to do an experimental procedure on Liam, which seemingly worked and cured him of the tumor. Eric announced that the trip to Italy was still on and their new collection would be displayed there.

With Ridge, Brooke, and Nick all being in Italy together, the love triangle is about to explode into drama and chaos. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 28, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around the people of Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 28, 2025

The first episode of the week features Eric, Ridge, Brooke, and Nick heading to Italy. It’s finally time for the group to depart for Italy, and it is also time for some goodbyes. Ridge and Taylor are newly engaged and are saying goodbye to each other for a while due to this coming business trip.

What makes matters more complex is that his on-and-off ex, Brooke, is also joining him on this trip. She hopes to woo him there and bring him back into her clutches. Will this truly be the end of Taylor and Ridge’s reignited romance, especially with Eric plotting to get him back again with Brooke?

Meanwhile, Nick is also joining the group and hoping to woo Brooke and convince her to give their romance a second chance. Will this pull her away from Ridge or only push them back together? Back in Los Angeles, Steffy prepares to leave town with Beth and Hayes. After all, a break is needed.

She has been extremely busy and has had a lot on her plate over the last couple of months. Steffy deserves a break, and that is exactly what she is taking. She is whisking herself away with both her kids out of the city. It is time for a breather after being targeted by Luna and almost losing Liam.

This is why she is heading out and taking some time to recharge and relax away from home. She is done with her packing and will be leaving. She is also saying her goodbyes for a while – to Liam, who is recovering from his surgeries, and to her husband Finn, whom she’ll miss on this trip.

Lastly, Bill regrets his part in what happened with Luna and Liam. He already apologized to Liam for his behavior and for being the reason Luna got the chance to cause chaos. Will he be forgiven? To find out, keep watching The Bold and the Beautiful!

