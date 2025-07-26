The Bold and the Beautiful is about to go on another one of those trips that fans look forward to from time to time. The international location episodes are around the corner. Italy is the only place that has been a part of the soap opera so many times, thus making things too special for the cast and crew.

From this coming week until the next one, the daytime drama will feature gorgeous venues and glamorous episodes filmed on location in Naples and Capri. It will be a fun-filled ride from July 29 to August 6, 2025, with some key characters on this hit journey in the long-running CBS soap opera series.

The Bold & The Beautiful: What To Expect From The Italy Trip This Week?

The preview for next week sees champagne glasses being raised and a few toasts being made in the beautiful backdrop of Italy. Ridge and Brooke are seen on a boat ride, and they later join Eric. Nick also sets off for the same location with some tricks up his sleeve and one goal: to woo Brooke again.

Fashion is obviously an important factor, and models are seen walking and flaunting new summer pieces as the guests watch on. Nick is excited for the fun to begin, but will things go according to his plans? This adventure will see quite a lot of exciting scenes for avid watchers, especially Brooke fans.

Katherine Kelly Lang, who plays Brooke Logan, John McCook, who plays Eric Forrester, Thorsten Kaye, who plays Ridge Forrester, and Jack Wagner, who plays Nick Marone, went to film in Italy. The characters will be seen traveling across Italy. Things start fresh and fun, but are set to turn tense.

The love triangle between Ridge, Brooke, and Nick is about to reignite, and since Ridge is now engaged to Taylor, it’s about to get messy. But Nick is determined to convince Brooke to give her another chance and has even planned a boat proposal for the same. Amidst all of the personal life drama, things are moving ahead on the professional front with Forrester Creations.

The new Capri line is about to be launched, and some stunning pieces will strut the area against all the lovely views. This will also feature a collaboration with Italian designer Luisa Beccaria. Steffy is also on vacation with her daughters, but it will be off-screen while Liam continues to recover. Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more!

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Phyllis & Billy Defend Cane, Victor United His Family While Tessa Receives Help

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News