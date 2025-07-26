The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor taking matters into his own hands. On the other hand, Nikki was backed into a corner. Last but not least, Sally and Billy helped out an innocent victim who turned out to be an injured and bleeding Nick after his plan failed.

From more deaths and tough lessons to truces and really bad news, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from the upcoming week on The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, July 28, 2025

The first episode of the week features Victor and Nikki making surprising decisions to protect their family. Will their choices work in their favor or not? Chance maintains law and order at the chateau, but will it even be worth it? When Nick and Sharon discuss their complicated past, what will they pick?

Tuesday, July 29, 2025

Phyllis and Billy defend Cane. Will that cause suspicions about them? Kyle and Audra’s power struggle takes a dangerous turn. Is it time for Audra to go full steam on her revenge against Abbott Jr? Up next, Lily informs Nate about Damian’s passing. It’s bound to be quite a shocking heartbreak.

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

When Victor teaches Cane a hard lesson, what will be the result? Victoria and Adam call a truce. Are the bickering half-siblings finally going to join hands and help each other? Nate shares bad news with Amy. How will she react when she finds out that her recently found son was killed in France?

Thursday, July 31, 2025

Victor unites his family. Will his plans go without a hitch? Jack and Diane worry about Kyle. After all, he’s playing with fire. Not only is he challenging Audra, but he is also testing Victor’s patience. Will the two advise him to be careful? Will he even listen, considering he is more stubborn than ever?

Things get complicated for Nick and Sharon. Is this about their personal life? Is the supercouple not going to unite again after such a long wait?

Friday, August 1, 2025

The final episode of the week features Jack making a sacrifice for Billy. What is he going to do for his younger brother? Daniel is skeptical of Phyllis’ latest plan. Will he warn his mother about it? Tessa receives help from a new friend. Is it going to be Daniel, looking at their growing bond?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

