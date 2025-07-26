Pokémon has a decades-long legacy of creating stories that are etched in time. The show has continually evolved with its storytelling across formats. The show’s latest offering, a stop-motion show called Pokémon Concierge, was released to positive reviews. After a long production process, the show was first released in 2023. After a successful reception, the show is coming back with new episodes soon.

Pokémon Concierge – Plot, Release Date, Episodes

Pokémon Concierge follows Haru, a young woman who works as a concierge at the Pokémon Resort. She encounters different types of Pokémon at work and learns life lessons that shape her journey. She arrives at the resort to detach from the stressful city life.

According to Anime News Network the upcoming episodes show Haru and her pet Psyduck at the resort as she makes new acquaintances. She is also surprised by a visit from Kent, who seems to be an ex-boyfriend who shows up with his pet Arcanine. She also meets Dan and his Pokémon Sealeo. Sealeo is a cute troublemaker at the resort, but Haru is hopeful. We also see Shinx and Luxray at the resort along with other familiar faces. The fuzzy and cuddly look of the Pokémon in this stop-motion show is enjoyable to see. The upcoming episodes will comprise episodes five to eight that take the story ahead from the earlier episodes.

The series will be aired in original Japanese voice-over and English dub on Netflix. The Japanese voice-over cast includes Non, Fairouz Ai, Eita Okuno, Yoshiko Takemura, Keita Machida, and Kazuhiro Yamaji. Their English-language counterparts are Karen Fukuhara, Imani Hakim, Josh Keaton, Lori Alan, Jacob Bertrand, and Craig Lee Thomas. The Hindi dub cast includes Surabhi Shrivastava, Suvela Sharma, Ish Thakkar, and Meena Mahta, among others, according to The Dubbing Database.

“Onomatopoeia Island” by Tatsuro Yamashita is an original composition for the main theme of the upcoming Pokémon Concierge episodes. The show currently holds a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Pokémon Concierge marks the franchise’s venture into stop-motion animation. The first four episodes debuted on Netflix in December 2023 and were later released on Pokémon’s official YouTube channel with dubs in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Garnering praise from both audiences and critics, the series went on to win the 2024 Annie Award and the Annecy Award, further solidifying its success.

New episodes of Pokémon Concierge will be released on September 4, 2025, on Netflix. The trailer for Pokémon Concierge was shared by Pokémon Asia’s YouTube channel and Netflix. The show will be available in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil dubs on Netflix, among other languages.

