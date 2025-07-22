Jujutsu Kaisen returned to theaters with Hidden Inventory/Premature Death and pulled in serious numbers over its opening weekend. The film, without staying long on the big screen, managed to make $6.4 million worldwide, of which $2.5 million came from the US alone, as per Box Office Mojo.

— jujutsu kaisen: analysis of hidden inventory & premature death’s cinematography, a thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/4SnAURY0H4 — val (@hinatasdream) March 26, 2024

Jujutsu Kaisen Outsells DanDaDan and Kaiju No. 8 at the Box Office

The story Jujutsu Kaisen tells is not new, as it is taken straight from Season 2, but that did not stop it from outperforming several other anime releases. Outside the US, it made $3.8 million, which is more than three times what DanDaDan’s debut collected globally, per Collider.

JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Box Office Summary

Domestic – $2.5M

International – $3.8M

Worldwide – $6M

Dan Da Dan: First Encounter Box Office Summary

Domestic – $NA

International – $103K

In fact, Jujutsu Kaisen’s weekend earnings are already close to what DanDaDan: Evil Eye made over an entire month, and it is also blown past Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon, which only reached $1.4 million during its full run.

DanDaDan: Evil Eye Box Office Summary

Domestic – $5.6M

International – $1.2M

Worldwide- $6.8M

Kaiju No. 8: Mission Recon Box Office Summary

Domestic – $500M

International – $890K

Worldwide- $1.4M

If it keeps this momentum, it could soon overtake My Hero Academia: You’re Next, which made $5.04 million domestically. Despite MHA’s high praise from critics, it failed to pull in a big crowd this year.

My Hero Academia: You’re Next Box Office Summary

Domestic – $5M

International – $27M

Worldwide- $32M

Gojo and Geto’s Rivalry Shines on the Big Screen

Hidden Inventory/Premature Death focuses on Gojo and Geto’s early days, back when friendship came before conflict. Fans have always been attached to this story, and watching it unfold in theaters made it hit even harder. But the run in theaters won’t last long. GKIDS already confirmed it is a limited release, and screenings might stop before the week’s even over.

Even with all this buzz, there is still silence around Season 3 as no updates came out of Anime Expo, and MAPPA has not offered a single clue about when the next season might drop. Many are losing hope for a 2025 return as well.

“Jujutsu Kaisen – Hidden Inventory/Premature Death Arc” NEW TRAILER REVEAL! Release Date: May 30, 2025

Animation Studio: MAPPApic.twitter.com/EcChvTQdxg — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) March 23, 2025

While fans wait for answers, the movie will land on Crunchyroll soon and maybe help ease the wait a little.

