Smurfs, featuring Rihanna as Smurfette’s voice, had a disastrous debut at the North American box office. The film debuted at #4 in the domestic box office chart and registered the lowest debut in the franchise. It is expected to be a box office bomb in the long run, and the overseas collections can only save it. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film received heavily negative reviews, and word of mouth also does not favor it. Thus, bouncing back and earning strong numbers seems impossible for the animated feature for now. It is also more difficult because multiple options that are better in every way are available in the theaters.

How much has Smurfs earned at the North American box office on its opening weekend?

Based on the data provided by Box Office Mojo, Smurfs collected just $11 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. The Paramount animation is #4 in the domestic box office chart on its first weekend. The animated feature is behind another new release, I Know What You Did Last Summer, at #3.

Opening weekend collection breakdown

Friday, Day 1- $4.0 million

Saturday, Day 2 – $3.95 million

Sunday, Day 3 – $3.05 million

Total – $11.00 million

Registered the lowest opening in the franchise

Smurfs not only opened with underwhelming collections at the North American box office but also registered the franchise’s lowest opening ever.

Check out the opening weekend collections of the Smurfs movies in North America.

The Smurfs – $35.6 million

The Smurfs 2 – $17.5 million

Smurfs: The Lost Village – $13.2 million

Smurfs – $11 million

Worldwide collection update

This Rihanna-starrer animated feature collected $22.6 million from its 5-day international opening. Allied to the $11 million domestic debut, the worldwide opening weekend collection is $33.6 million. It was made on a reported budget of $58 million, and Smurfs was released in theaters on July 18.

Box office summary

North America – $11 million

International – $22.6 million

Worldwide – $33.6 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Superman Worldwide Box Office: James Gunn’s Superhero Movie Trails Brad Pitt’s F1 — But The Race Isn’t Over Yet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News