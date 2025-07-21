Tom Cruise returned once again, sprinting across rooftops and leaping into danger, but this time the numbers did not keep up. After spending two months in theaters across the globe, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is winding down with results far from what Paramount might have hoped. During its opening weeks, it had all the room to breathe, free from heavy competition, but even that was not enough to lift it to the heights of Fallout or Rogue Nation.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Box Office: Tom Cruise Starrer Struggling To Break Even

Unlike Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, which got squeezed between Oppenheimer and Barbie, this final chapter had no immediate rivals but still struggled to soar. Its $400 million budget, inflated by pandemic delays, Hollywood strikes, and the duo of Cruise and McQuarrie constantly reworking the vision, made the stakes unusually high.

In 2017, Fallout stormed into theaters with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score and raked in nearly $800 million worldwide. To stay afloat financially, The Final Reckoning had to match or beat that, but it did not, and right now, it is sitting at $588 million globally, per Box Office Mojo. As reported earlier, with a budget of $400 million, the film needed $800 million to break even. However, the current numbers seem far away from the target.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning Box Office Summary

A breakdown of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning box office collection so far. The film is still running in theatres.

Domestic – $195 million

International – $393 million

Worldwide– $588 million

However, this is a better finish than Dead Reckoning ($571 million). It also edges past Mission: Impossible II ($546 million), Mission: Impossible III ($398 million) and the OG Mission: Impossible ($457 million).

What Went Wrong With Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning?

The recent two entries, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning and now The Final Reckoning, leaned hard into complex plots and elaborate action, often sacrificing emotional depth and character development. While some found beauty in its bigness, others felt the heart had been left behind. It holds an 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is decent but not dazzling.

The reviews were split for Tom Cruise’s latest high-octane drama. The audience feedback did not hit the mark either, and the word-of-mouth spark that helped earlier chapters catch fire never fully caught on. The studio is also changing hands, per Collider, with Cruise shifting focus to Warner Bros., and the franchise itself now floats in uncertain waters.

Whether Ethan Hunt returns or hangs up the harness for good remains to be seen, but the box office didn’t quite clap loud enough if this was meant to be the grand farewell.

