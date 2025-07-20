Brad Pitt’s racing drama F1 performs strongly despite the tough competition. Two new films have hit the screens, but the sports drama witnessed a minimal drop from its last Friday. It has also lost 300+ theaters, yet managed to surpass the domestic haul of Vin Diesel-led Fast X. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The film has received positive reviews from both the audience and the critics, which is helping it withstand the strong competition. Its stellar star cast is another strong point of the movie, which Brad Pitt is headlining. The sports drama is expected to surpass $450 million worldwide this weekend.

How much has the film earned on day 22 at the North American box office?

Based on the data provided by Box Office Mojo, F1 collected $2.8 million on its 4th Friday with just a drop of 24.3% from last Friday. It maintains a stronghold at the domestic cinemas despite losing 318 theaters this week due to the release of Smurfs and I Know What You Did Last Summer. With that strong 4th Friday gross, the film has hit $146.8 million cume in North America. It will cross the $150 million mark today.

Surpasses Fast X at the domestic box office

Vin Diesel‘s Fast X is part of the Fast & Furious franchise, so it has a set fanbase. The film raked in $146.12 million in more than fifty days at the North American box office, but Brad Pitt‘s movie has surpassed that in 22 days only. But can F1 surpass the $704.8 million global haul of Fast X? That, however, seems unlikely at this pace. F1 has collected $434.5 million worldwide, which is miles away from the Fast X film.

Projected 4th weekend update

F1 is consistent in its domestic box office collection. According to industry trackers, the film is projected to earn between $9 million and $10 million during its fourth three-day weekend. Brad Pitt’s film was released on June 27.

Box Office Summary

North America – $146.8 million

International – $287.5 million

Worldwide – $434.5 million

