How to Train Your Dragon returned in 2025 with a new look, switching hand-drawn emotion for real faces and live-action fire. DreamWorks took its first bold step into the world of remakes and came out flying, thanks to Mason Thames who brought a grounded Hiccup to life and Nico Parker’s Astrid, who matched the spark. The familiar tale of dragons and unexpected friendship played out again, not in sketches but in flesh and blood and it worked.

Disney’s Mixed Track Record with Live-Action Remakes

Disney has spent years proving audiences are eager to revisit old stories with new faces but not all of those attempts paid off. Some like Aladdin and The Lion King roared past the billion-dollar mark, while others, including Snow White and Mulan, barely made a dent. But DreamWorks seems to have figured out the formula with their take on dragons and Vikings.

How to Train Your Dragon Dominates VOD Charts

The movie soared past $550 million (per Box Office Mojo) at the global box office, despite costing $150 million to make. Critics and viewers gave it a solid nod and the reception carried it straight to the top of VOD charts, where it now holds the number one spot on iTunes. It is ahead of titles like Megan 2.0 and Thunderbolts*, showing that it hasn’t lost steam after leaving theaters.

How to Train Your Dragon Box Office Summary

Domestic – $246m

International – $321m

Total – $568m

Streaming Platforms Boost Movie Success After Theatrical Run

Streaming has changed the rules and studios have stopped depending only on ticket sales. The industry is shifting, where movies make their way from big screens to living rooms in record time. Some titles flop at the box office and still end up profitable once they find an audience online.

But in the case of How to Train Your Dragon, it is a win on both fronts. It has already succeeded in theatres and now continues that streak across digital platforms. Peacock will likely be its next big platform and expectations are already high.

DreamWorks is not done yet as the sequel is already marked for June 2027, per Screenrant. And if this success holds, it won’t be surprising to see the studio dig into more of its animated vault for future live-action adaptations.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

