Jurassic World Rebirth returned to theaters with a quiet start behind the scenes but is now roaring at the box office. The film’s future once looked uncertain when it entered pre-production without a director but that decision from Universal didn’t slow things down.

After two weeks in global release, Rebirth is close to hitting $300 million in the domestic market and $600 million worldwide.

Jurassic World Rebirth Surpasses Skull Island and King Kong at the Box Office

On its third Friday, Jurassic World Rebirth managed to go past the lifetime global earnings of Kong: Skull Island, which had held a strong place in Warner Bros.’ MonsterVerse for years. The 2017 film had been the top earner in the franchise until Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire took over last year.

Skull Island, set in the ’70s and influenced by Coppola’s Apocalypse Now, marked the official debut of King Kong in the MonsterVerse and opened with a strong $570 million worldwide total. Rebirth has now edged past that with a current total of close to $580 million.

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Summary (per The Numbers)

Domestic – $259m

International – $316m

Total – $575m

Kong: Skull Island Box Office Summary

Domestic – $168m

International – $402m

Total – $570m

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire Box Office Summary

Domestic – $196m

International – $375m

Total – $572m

Jurassic World Rebirth Beats King Kong’s BO Numbers

The latest dino saga also recently passed the $550 million earned by Peter Jackson’s King Kong, pulling ahead of two major ape-centric hits in the same week.

Domestic – $218m

International – $338m

Total – $556m

With weekend numbers coming in, Rebirth should comfortably move past $700 million, placing itself among the top performers in the dinosaur-driven franchise.

Kong: Skull Island’s Legacy and MonsterVerse Expands to Streaming

Skull Island, directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts and made on a slightly higher budget than Rebirth’s reported $185 million, still remains a fan favorite with its 75% Rotten Tomatoes score and large ensemble cast featuring Tom Hiddleston, Brie Larson, and Samuel L. Jackson. Despite having directed only shorts and shows like Hysteria since then, Vogt-Roberts remains attached to multiple projects, including planned adaptations of Metal Gear Solid and Gundam, following a violent attack he survived in Vietnam.

Meanwhile, the MonsterVerse has been growing steadily, especially on streaming platforms. The Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is coming back for a second season. In an interesting loop, Rebirth’s director Gareth Edwards had made his big studio debut with Godzilla, the very first film in the MonsterVerse, reports Collider.

Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey. Though it opened with mixed reactions and holds a 51% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it is showing more strength with moviegoers than with critics.

