Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released amid high expectations, and so far, it has done well. However, considering the mammoth budget involved in the making, the magnum opus is far behind the desired collection. While it has already crossed the important milestone of $200 million at the worldwide box office, it still has a long way to go to become a clean success. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

With the latest action extravaganza, Mission: Impossible 8, Tom Cruise has returned for possibly the last time as Ethan Hunt. The franchise’s iconic legacy and popularity helped create strong buzz in the pre-release phase, but considering high expectations, the performance hasn’t been up to the mark.

How much did Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earn at the worldwide box office?

According to Box Office Mojo, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has earned $91.01 million at the North American box office in 6 days. Internationally, it has amassed $136.10 million. Combining both, the worldwide box office collection stands at $227.12 million. Though the number looks good in isolation, a bigger total than this would have placed the magnum opus in a much better situation.

Worldwide box office breakdown:

North America – $91.01 million

Overseas – $136.10 million

Worldwide – $227.12 million

Is Tom Cruise’s magnum opus far away from its breakeven target?

Reportedly, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is carrying an enormous budget of $400 million. Becoming a box office winner against this budget is not an easy task, as the biggie needs to earn a staggering $800 million. Yes, the Mission: Impossible finale must make $800 million at the worldwide box office to achieve breakeven. So, it needs $572.88 million to reach the target.

The target looked achievable initially due to positive word-of-mouth. However, the film might fail to make it big in the present situation.

Suffers due to a clash with Lilo & Stitch

Tom Cruise’s latest release has suffered a severe impact due to Disney’s Lilo & Stitch. In the pre-release stage, Disney’s biggie secured a higher screen count. After the release, it has impacted the Mission: Impossible film with its spectacular run, especially in North America and the European market.

