Raj Kumar Gupta’s crime thriller Raid 2 is a successful affair. Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer will unfortunately miss out on the hit verdict due to its 120 crore budget. But it is a profitable affair and has also surpassed another Akshay Kumar film at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for day 29 updates!

How much has Raid 2 earned in India?

The Raid sequel witnessed a significant drop in box office collections during its fourth week. Although the earnings dropped below the one crore mark daily, the film still managed to hold the fort well. On day 29, Raid 2 earned 70 lakhs, staying on similar lines as Wednesday.

Ajay Devgn’s film added 8.83 crores* to its kitty in the fourth week, witnessing a 59% drop from last week. The drop was majorly due to Bhool Chuk Maaf, which is now the #1 option of cine-goers. The overall box office collections of Raid 2 concluded at 170.62 crore net after 29 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings in India stand at 201.33 crores.

Take a look at the Raid 2 box office breakdown in India below:

Week 1: 98.89 cr (8-day extended week)

(8-day extended week) Week 2: 41.33 crores

Week 3: 21.57 crores

Week 4: 8.83 crores*

Total: 170.62 crore

Raid 2 Budget

The crime thriller is made on a budget of 120 crores. In four weeks of its theatrical run, it has managed to rake in returns of 50.62 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 42%. Raid 2 is a success but not a hit, as it has not yet attained double its investment (240 crores), as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Check out Raid 2 box office summary below:

Budget: 120 crores

India net collection: 170.62 crores

India gross collection: 201.33 crores

ROI: 42%

Overseas collection: 31 crores

Worldwide collection: 232.33 crores

Ajay Devgn has now toppled Akshay Kumar yet again by surpassing the global lifetime of Airlift, which earned 231.60 crores.

His next target is Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy (235.47 crores).

*estimates, official figures awaited.

