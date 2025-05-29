Bhool Chuk Maaf is a rage at the Indian box office. It could be considered one of the biggest surprises of Bollywood in 2025 so far. The sci-fi romantic comedy has overpowered the unfavorable reviews to mark its dominance at the ticket windows. It is now all set to become Rajkummar Rao’s 5th highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for day 6 collections!

Bhool Chuk Maaf inches closer to the 50 crore mark

It was beyond imagination that Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi starrer would dominate Raid 2 at the box office. However, the audience has given their verdict, making it their leading choice. On day 6, Bhool Chuk Maaf earned 3.60 crores. It saw a drop of 30% compared to 5.10 crore earned on the discounted Tuesday.

It is to be noted that the makers ran promotional offers on Tuesday. With no discounts on Wednesday, Bhool Chuk Maaf maintained a solid hold at the box office. The overall collections in six days stand at 42.01 crore net in India. The sci-fi romantic comedy will not be able to clock a half-century within its first week. However, it will go way past the 50 crore mark before concluding its second weekend.

Take a look at the daily box office breakdown of Bhool Chuk Maaf below:

Day 1 – 7.20 crores

Day 2 – 9.81 crores

Day 3 – 11.70 crores

Day 4 – 4.60 crores

Day 5 – 5.10 crores

Day 6 – 3.60 crores

Total: 42.01 crore

Including taxes, the gross earnings stand at 49.57 crores.

Bhool Chuk Maaf Budget Recovery

The Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi starrer is reportedly made on a budget of 50 crores. In 6 days, the producers have recovered 84% of the estimated cost. It is only 8 crores away from achieving the ‘success’ tag. However, to gain the hit verdict, it must earn double its investment, i.e., 100 crores.

Bhool Chuk Maaf vs Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video Box Office

It is currently Rajkummar Rao’s 6th highest-grosser in history. It is only 2.47 crores away from stealing the #5 spot from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, which garnered 44.48 crores in its lifetime. That feat will be unlocked today!

Post that, it will be a race against Srikanth (49.50 crores).

