Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi have surpassed all odds, including mixed reviews, as they attract massive footfalls to theatres. The sci-fi romantic comedy Bhool Chuk Maaf is shining bright amid the mid-week blues. Check out the latest box office collections on day 5.

How much has Bhool Chuk Maaf earned in India?

According to the official figures, Bhool Chuk Maaf garnered 5.10 crores on day 5. Tuesday was almost 11% better than the first Monday, which is a very good sign. The discounted ticket prices boosted the box office collections, and one could say Karan Sharma’s directorial is very much on the right track.

The 5-day total at the Indian box office concludes at 38.41 crore net, which is around 45.32 crores in gross earnings. Bhool Chuk Maaf is now chasing the 50 crore net mark, and there are chances it could clock the half-century within its first week.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1 – 7.20 crores

Day 2 – 9.81 crores

Day 3 – 11.70 crores

Day 4 – 4.60 crores

Day 5 – 5.10 crores

Total: 38.41 crore net

Bhool Chuk Maaf is now Rajkummar Rao’s #5 grosser of all time

Rajkummar Rao is now a bankable star, achieving massive heights at the box office in the last few years. Bhool Chuk Maaf is now his fifth highest-grossing film of all time. It has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Judgementall Hai Kya in only 5 days.

Check out Rajkummar Rao’s highest-grossing films below:

Stree 2: 625.70 crores Stree: 129.67 crores Kai Po Che: 50 crores Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: 44.48 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 38.41 crores Jungementall Hai Kya: 38.30 crores Mr & Mrs Mahi: 35.14 crores Bareilly Ki Barfi: 34.30 crores Roohi: 25.87 crores Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga: 20.01 crores

What is Bhool Chuk Maaf’s budget?

The sci-fi romantic comedy-drama is reportedly made on a budget of 50 crores. In 5 days, the makers have been able to recover around 77% of the estimated cost.

The success verdict is now inevitable but Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi starrer will have to earn double its investment to gain the ‘hit’ verdict. This means it will be a hit affair once it earns 100 crores at the Indian box office.

Bhool Chuk Maaf will enjoy an interrupted run until the arrival of Housefull 5 on June 6, 2025. With 9 days to go, the pressure is real, but only time will tell if it emerges victorious.

