From being a critically acclaimed actor with little commercial success to a bankable star who is the first choice of production houses, Rajkummar Rao has come a long way in his career. With no connections in the industry, he had a modest beginning in the movies but consistently proved his talent and versatility in different genres.

Over the years, the actor has given us some memorable performances, which have also reflected well on the box office. Here are the 5 highest-grossing films of Rajkummar Rao as a leading man, ranked on the basis of their collections.

5. Kai Po Che! (2013)

India Net Collection: Rs. 49.6 Crore

Rs. 49.6 Crore Where to Watch: Netflix

Based on Chetan Bhagat’s novel The 3 Mistakes of My Life, Kai Po Che! not only proved to be a breakthrough in Rajkummar Rao’s career but also launched Sushant Singh Rajput in the film industry. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial follows three friends – Govind (Rajkummar), Ishaan (Sushant), and Omi (Amit Sadh) – living in Gujarat, who face challenges in their lives, especially during the 2001 Gujarat earthquake and the Godhra train tragedy. Rajkummar’s performance as a practical and ambitious friend who feels the weight of responsibility on his shoulders resonated well with the audience. The film earned positive reviews for its strong subject, direction, and cast performances.

Kai Po Che | Based on 3 Mistakes of my life | Official Trailer: http://t.co/pcuK520A — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) December 24, 2012

4. Srikanth (2024)

India Net Collection: Rs. 50 Crore

Rs. 50 Crore Where to Watch: Netflix

Rajkummar Rao stepped into the shoes of Srikanth Bolla, a visually impaired man who braced through all challenges to become an entrepreneur in this biographical drama. Born visually impaired in Seetharamapuram, Andhra Pradesh, Srikanth faced significant challenges, including bullying and skepticism. Despite these obstacles, he excelled in school and was mentored by teacher Devika, who helped him secure a spot at MIT after being rejected by Indian institutions. At MIT, he met supportive peers and his future girlfriend, Swati. Returning to India, Srikanth launched Bollant Industries in 2012 to create eco-friendly products and employ unskilled and differently-abled individuals. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, the film was praised for portraying an inspiring story in an entertaining manner. Srikanth was a box office success, earning Rs. 50 crore at the domestic box office against a budget of Rs. 27 crore.

3. Queen (2013)

India Net Collection: Rs. 61 Crore

Rs. 61 Crore Where to Watch: JioCinema

While Queen is remembered for Kangana Ranaut’s iconic performance as Rani, Rajkummar Rao also impressed the audience with his authentic portrayal of her selfish and aggressive fiancé, Vijay. Helmed by Vikas Bahl, the comedy-drama film tells the story of Rani, who decides to go on her honeymoon to Europe alone after her fiancé breaks off their wedding. The film beautifully shows Rani’s journey as she discovers herself and learns to be independent, finding strength in her newfound freedom. As Kangana wonderfully captured the innocence and vulnerability of Rani, Rajkummar did a great job showing Vijay’s insecurity and inability to support her growth. Also starring Lisa Haydon, Mish Boyko, Jeffrey Ho, Joseph Guitobh, and Alka Badola Kaushal, the film was a surprise hit, grossing Rs. 61 crores purely based on word of mouth.

“@BOCLive: Rajkumar Rao; The Unsung Hero Of Queenhttp://t.co/OR1mar9XTY pic.twitter.com/njLjz6QaGS” hahaha Sweet one. Thank you guys. — Rajkummar Rao (@RajkummarRao) March 12, 2014

2. Stree (2018)

India Net Collection: Rs. 129.9 Crore

Rs. 129.9 Crore Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Amar Kaushik’s Stree can be credited as the film that popularized the horror-comedy genre in India. Set in the small town of Chanderi, the film revolves around a local legend about a female ghost named Stree who haunts the town during the festival of Navratri. The ghost is rumored to abduct men who venture out at night. The story follows Vicky, a young tailor played by Rajkummar Rao, who gets involved in the mystery when he starts receiving attention from Stree, played by Shraddha Kapoor. The film became a success thanks to its clever mix of genres, offering both scares and laughs, while also touching on themes of gender and superstition. Rajkummar’s iconic dialog, ‘Bicky Pleaj,’ became one of the most memorable points from the film which also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana.

1. Stree 2 (2024)

India Net Collection: Rs. 145.80 Crore*

Rs. 145.80 Crore* Where to Watch: Theaters

Six years after the release of Stree, the whole team came back together for its sequel, Stree 2, and set the box office ablaze. With Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana reprising their roles, the horror comedy takes the audience back to Chanderi, where a new threat has emerged in the form of Sarkata Bhoot, who is abducting women of the town. Stree then returns to help the people and protect them from the villainous ghost. The film, directed by Amar Kaushik, got an opening of Rs. 54.35 crore, recording one of the highest day-one collections for a Bollywood film. Stree 2 crossed the domestic collections of the original 2018 film within three days of its release, and might just enter the list of the highest-grossing Hindi films by the end of its glorious theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

