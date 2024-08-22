Kangana Ranaut’s film Emergency seems to have landed in significant trouble before its release. The movie has her playing former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and will revolve around the emergency during her reign. However, now the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sought a ban on the movie, alleging that it hurts the sentiments of the Sikh community. The committee has further accused the controversial actress of having made some not-so-pleasant comments about the community in the past.

The committee president, Harjinder Singh Dhami, took to his X handle to state how Kangana Ranaut has made some controversial statements about the Sikh community in the past. The committee also called for including a Sikh member in the Central Board Of Film Certification. Furthermore, it accused the movie Emergency of misrepresenting and allegedly character-assassinating Sikhs.

Harjinder Singh Dhami’s post read, “It is very important to include a Sikh member in the Central Film Censor Board, as unilateral decisions are being taken only because of the absence of a Sikh member. The Shiromani Committee has passed resolutions several times in its general meeting demanding that a representative of Sikhs must be included in the Central Film Censor Board, but it is a pity that the government is not implementing it. It is very important to ban this film because it is natural that the release of this film will create a lot of anger and resentment in the Sikh community (sic).”

Furthermore, taking a sharp dig at the CBFC board which has given clearance to the Kangana Ranaut film, the committee stated, “The release of the film ‘Punjab ’95’, made on the life of human rights Sikh activist Bhai Jaswant Singh Khalra, was not approved even after 85 cuts, while this Emergency film presenting false facts about Sikh community has been given clearance immediately. He said these double standards are not in the interest of the country, so the government needs to seriously discuss this issue.”

Well, it will be interesting to see what Kangana Ranaut has to say about these allegations in her movie Emergency. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Milind Soman, and Mahima Chaudhry in the lead roles. It is all set to be released on September 6, 2024.

