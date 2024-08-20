Randeep Hooda celebrates his 48th birthday today (August 20). The actor is known for his versatility and astounding performances, but he has also had his share of controversies. For the unversed, back in 2019, Randeep jumped to defend his Highway co-star Alia Bhatt after Kangana Ranaut targeted the latter. This was after Kangana labeled Alia’s performance in Gully Boy to be ‘mediocre.’

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, Randeep Hooda said that it was extremely unbecoming of Kangana Ranaut to target Alia Bhatt. He further explained why he defended Alia in the form of a post on his social media account. The Sarbjit actor said, “To target your fellow actors or your colleagues or your fraternity over things that you feel you did not get, even though I think you did got a lot from this industry, it’s just unbecoming. I felt that I should do it and I did it.”

The Main Aur Charles actor tweeted tagging Alia Bhatt, saying, “Dearest @aliaa08, I’m so glad you are not letting the opinions of very occasional actors and chronic victims affect you and your work. Kudos to you for your continued efforts to outdo yourself.” Alia was quick to quote the tweet and say, “Randy,” along with some hug emojis. Randeep has also worked with Kangana Ranaut in the movie Ungli.

After Randeep Hooda’s support for her, Alia Bhatt also broke her silence on the statement made by Kangana Ranaut. At a press meet, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress said, “I definitely don’t have the ability to speak as candidly as Kangana does. I really do respect her for that. And, maybe, in a way, she is right. Sometimes we do hold back. My dad also says that there are already so many opinions in the world that it can do with one less opinion. So, I have an opinion, but I’ll keep it to myself. But, kudos to her as she genuinely speaks really well.” On the work front, Randeep Hooda was last seen in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The movie opened up to mixed reviews from the audience.

