Alia Bhatt was termed a ‘nepo kid’ after she entered Bollywood with Student Of The Year in 2010. No one could imagine that 19-year-old debutante would someday play a powerful character like Gangubai Kathiawadi. However, films like Highway played a crucial role in carving a successful career. Did you know Aishwarya Rai was Imtiaz Ali’s first choice for the road drama? Scroll below for all the details!

Highway, released in 2014, starred Alia alongside Randeep Hooda. The film revolves around the daughter of a business tycoon being kidnapped during a highway robbery. Little did she know it was a blessing in disguise as it led to a journey of liberation and self-discovery. In true form, it was Bhatt’s breakthrough role.

In an interview with mid-day, Imtiaz Ali confessed that he did not have Alia Bhatt in his mind when he began working on the project. “I always wanted to cast a slightly elder actress, like a woman of at least 30. I didn’t want to cast a more mature woman who’s had experiences of the type that she was going to talk about in the film. Aishwarya Rai without any makeup would be a great choice,” he shared.

Aishwarya Rai may have been the first choice for Highway, but Imtiaz Ali never approached the actress. Instead, all it took was one meeting with Alia Bhatt at the Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana screening that convinced him to rope Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan’s daughter. Her emotional quotient drew him towards her.

At the box office, Highway turned out to be an average affair. It made 27.25 crores in its lifetime.

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Jigra next. Directed by Vasan Bala, the film also stars Vedang Raina in the leading role. It is slated for a theatrical release on October 11, 2024.

