Mahesh Bhatt Credits Vinod Khanna For Reaching New Heights In Life: "I Don’t Think Without Him, I Would Have Become The Person I Am Today"

In a recent interview with Radio Nasha, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt discussed his early career and notable figures. Bhatt described his time working as an assistant to renowned filmmaker Raj Khosla. He met Khosla for the first time during the final schedule of Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaz’s film Do Raaste.

Bhatt recalls meeting Khosla while filming the song “Tune Kajal Lagaya Din Mein Raat Hogayi.” During the interview, Bhatt admitted that he was astounded by Rajesh Khanna’s extraordinary level of fame. He claimed that he had never seen such a celebrity. Bhatt clarified that Khanna achieved extraordinary fame despite the limited media of the time, as opposed to today when digital platforms magnify a star’s reach.

Mahesh Bhatt noted that Khanna was the most famous person alive despite the fact that there weren’t many movie magazines or prints available at the time. He recalled his fruitful collaboration with Raj Khosla on the legendary film Mera Gaon Mera Desh. This film marked a turning point in Bhatt’s career, starring the dynamic Dharmendra and the captivating Vinod Khanna. Bhatt highlighted Khanna’s close relationship with him and praised him.

Mahesh Bhatt quoted, “Vinod Khanna was a great friend. He has played a very important role in my life. He has contributed a lot. I don’t think without him, I would have become the person I am today.” In addition to discussing Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Bhatt mentioned his work in Do Chor.

This film, directed by Khosla’s assistant Padmanabh and produced by Khosla, was shot in the picturesque setting of Goa. Mahesh Bhatt praised the music in Mera Gaon Mera Desh, crediting Anand Bakshi’s memorable compositions and the celebrated duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, adding a distinct charm to the film.

Despite early challenges, Bhatt’s career took off with Arth, his sixth film. This semi-autobiographical project, based on his alleged relationship with actress Parveen Babi, received critical acclaim.

