Following the immense success of his debut film Maharaj, Junaid Khan is set to make his highly anticipated return to the stage with the upcoming theatre play Strictly Unconventional. This marks Junaid’s first theatrical performance since his film breakthrough.

Despite gaining acclaim for his role in Maharaj, where he impressed audiences with his portrayal of a determined journalist, Junaid Khan remains deeply connected to his theatrical roots. His new venture, Strictly Unconventional, is slated to premiere on September 1, 2024, at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA).

Recent leaks from the play’s rehearsals have surfaced, revealing Junaid Khan in action on stage. The images show him performing alongside other cast members, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect from this much-awaited play.

Junaid Khan’s Play ‘Strictly Unconventional’

Strictly Unconventional explores a series of diverse relationship stories, with Junaid Khan taking on two distinct roles. In one of his most challenging performances, he will portray a transwoman, donning a traditional churidar kameez and wig. This role is expected to receive significant praise for its depth and sensitivity.

Junaid Khan’s Theatre Background

For the unversed, Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan’s journey in theatre began in August 2017 with a notable performance in Quasar Thakore Padamsee’s adaptation of Bertolt Brecht’s Mother Courage and Her Children, a satirical take on war’s absurdity.

The star kid studied at H.R. College of Commerce and Economics in Mumbai before attending the American Academy of Dramatic Arts in New York. He performed in plays like Anna in the Tropics, Stags and Hens, and The Last Days of Judas Iscariot there. Upon returning to Mumbai, Junaid starred in Euripides’ Medea, directed by his sister, Ira Khan.

Reflecting on his theatre experience, Junaid once mentioned how it taught him to “feel and catch the light,” a skill he found valuable on the Maharaja film set.

Junaid Khan’s Upcoming Projects

In addition to his stage return, Junaid Khan has exciting film projects lined up. He will be seen in Ek Din alongside Sai Pallavi, which was filmed in Japan. Khan is also set to star in the Hindi remake of Love Today.

Junaid Khan’s return to theatre with Strictly Unconventional showcases his versatility and dedication to his craft, reaffirming his commitment to film and stage.

Must Read: Aishwarya Rai’s Taal Box Office With 175% Higher Collection Destroyed Amitabh Bachchan On August 13, 1999 – Here’s How The Date Turned Unluckiest For Aish!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News